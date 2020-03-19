Bill Gates urges everyone to stay calm, because this might not last as long as you think – BGR

%MINIFYHTML62757e86dc67507d3c80b56879834d9011% %MINIFYHTML62757e86dc67507d3c80b56879834d9012%

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turned to Reddit on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis in a Ask Me Anything session.

He was asked several times how long he believes the current status quo will last in the United States, and he said that with enough evidence and social distancing measures in place, we should have this almost under control in a couple of months.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent half of his post-technology career dedicated to philanthropy, and global healthcare is one of the many causes he focuses on through his charitable foundation. In fact, it was his work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that he said he wanted to focus on more when he announced in recent days that he would be leaving the Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway boards.

Following that announcement, he turned to Reddit on Wednesday to host a Ask Me Anything session, and as you can imagine, he was immediately bombarded with questions related to the coronavirus crisis. "We need to remain calm," he urged, "even though this is an unprecedented situation," and he also tried to add some bright spots where he could.

For example, someone asked him almost immediately what he thinks about a report from Imperial College London that made some projections about the current crisis that quickly generated terrible and breathless media coverage like The New York Times. Among other things, that report warns that an uncontrolled spread of the virus could kill more than 2 million Americans. Perhaps even more irritating, for all of us wondering how long we will have to endure this new normal, was the report's assumption that social distancing measures must be maintained for 18 months until a vaccine can be developed.

"Fortunately," Gates replied when asked by a Redditor what he thought about that report, "it appears that the parameters used in that model were too negative."

"The experience in China is the most critical information we have," he continued. "They did their 'shutdown' and were able to reduce the number of cases. They are testing extensively, so they see immediate rebounds and so far there has not been much. They avoided widespread infection. The imperial model does not match this experience. The models are as good as the assumptions they make. People are working on models that match what we are seeing more closely and they will become a key tool. A group called Institute for Disease Modeling that I fund is one of the groups that works with others in this. "

Later, it became even more specific. If a country (did not specifically mention the US in this response) does "a good job,quot; on two fronts: testing people for the virus, and implementing effective closures, to prevent people from congregating too much and spread the virus: "Then, in 6-10 weeks (that country) you should see very few cases and be able to reopen."

He added that rich countries are being especially affected right now, but that with the right actions implemented, that combination of tests and distancing, Gates estimates that in two or three months those countries should have been able to eliminate the high infection rates. and start the process of recovery of the economy. "I am concerned with all the economic damage, but even worse will be how this will affect developing countries that cannot do social distancing in the same way as rich countries and whose hospital capacity is much less."

Image source: Samuel Habtab / AP / Shutterstock