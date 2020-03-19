Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, teased an alleged cosmetic surgery

WENN / Avalon

People are convinced that the 66-year-old fashion designer just underwent plastic surgery instead of knee surgery, as her face looks “ stiff & # 39; & # 39; in an Instagram video.

Tina Knowles returned with another of her cheesy pranks to laugh amid the bleak times of the coronavirus pandemic, but her face distracted people's attention. The mother of Beyonce Knowles Y Solange Knowles She has been accused of facelift since her face looks so stiff in the video.

The 66-year-old businesswoman released the video on Wednesday, March 18 and explained her intention in the caption, "Corny Joke time. I know it's cheesy, but even if you laugh a little, it's worth it right now. sense of humor and we stay together, I love you all safe. "

Opening the short clip, Tina informed her followers that she hadn't been seen as much on Instagram lately because she was recovering from "serious knee surgery", before telling the joke. "Why was a man still being hit by a bicycle every day? Because he was caught in a vicious circle, he said with a smile, before adding:" Vicious cycle … bicycle. You get it. "

But instead of responding to her joke, people on Instagram reacted to Tina's knee surgery confession, accusing her of lying about it and suggesting she is recovering from plastic surgery. "He was recovering from that facelift, don't lie," said one vicious person.

"Mom Tina shouldn't have mentioned 'knee surgery' because her face looks completely different …", another reacted to Tina's claim. A third person commented, "I thought he was going to say that he was recovering from a serious facelift procedure."

"His face looks stiff when he tries to laugh," someone else expressed suspicion. "Knee surgery, you are a totally different person," commented another person, while another person was disappointed by Tina's supposed decision to get under the knife, "I'm too distracted by her face honestly. SMH Oh, Mrs. Tina, not you too." Another criticized Tina's alleged new appearance by writing, "This scared me."

Tina has not responded to face lift speculation.