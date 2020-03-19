Bernie Sanders lashes out and drops the F bomb when asked this question

Bernie Sanders has made it clear that he does not want to answer questions about his decision to stay in the race despite Joe Biden having a big advantage for delegates.

On Wednesday, a CNN reporter asked him about the fact that math no longer adds up for him to get the Democratic presidential nomination that has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont politician lashed out saying, "I'm dealing with a fucking global crisis."

Sanders went on to say, "Right now, I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure that we don't have an economic collapse and that people don't die." Is it enough for you to keep me busy for today?

Many wonder if Sanders will make a repeat of 2016, he will stay in the race as long as possible to put pressure on Biden and take progressive political positions.

Sanders had a terrible Tuesday night, where he lost all three elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, and decided not to talk about the Democratic primary night and instead talked about the virus.

He also made this confusing statement on Wednesday afternoon: “We are evaluating the state of our campaign. There will be no elections for another three weeks. We are talking to our followers. Anyone who suggests that we are ending the campaign at this point is not telling the truth. "

He said in a speech: “Now this is not Medicare for everyone. We can't get past that right now, but what it does say is that if you don't have insurance, if you have insufficient insurance, if you have high deductibles, if you have high copays, if you have out-of-pocket costs, Medicare will cover those expenses for everyone, regardless of your healthcare needs, and I'm not just talking about the coronavirus, but your healthcare needs in the midst of this crisis, get all the healthcare you need. That is what we should be doing in this time of crisis. "

He went on to say, "In addition, we must ensure that, as we move forward, we are effectively prepared to deal with the healthcare crisis we are facing, and that means that we must ensure that hospitals have all of the ICU units and ventilators needed to respond to this crisis. What they fear, as you know, is that there will be a wave of patients entering hospitals and that we will not have the equipment we need to face that crisis. "

It is unclear when Sanders will get behind Biden to join the party.



