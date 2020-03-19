Ben Affleck's drama "The Way Back" heads home as theaters close – Deadline

Warner Bros. current theatrical release The way back It joins the package of recent photos arriving in homes much earlier, as the coronavirus crisis has closed theaters across the country. The photo will be available for electronic sale in the United States on Tuesday, March 24, which is the same day that Birds of prey will be available, priced at $ 19.99. The EST deployment of the photo will follow in offshore territories.

The Ben Affleck film, directed by Gavin O’Connor, follows a former high school basketball champion who has a chance to train the team at his alma mater as he struggles with his alcoholism. The photo opened on March 6 and grossed $ 13.6 million at the national box office. The drama premiered in Australia last weekend, where it earned $ 362K. O'Connor co-wrote the film with Brad Ingelsby. The film has a certified fresh score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"With the public largely unable to watch movies in theatrical releases in current circumstances, we have decided to provide the early digital ownership alternative to our currently released titles to people seeking excellent entertainment options," said Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures. Group: "So while we are still huge fans of the theater experience and hope that audiences can return to theaters in the near future, we understand that these are difficult times and that offering this option simply makes sense."

The way back follow universal The invisible man, the hunt, Focus functions " Emma From sony Bloodshot, and from Lionsgate I still believe all of which are available in the home significantly earlier, as most theaters have closed for safety during the coronavirus outbreak. The expectation of some is that theaters could be closed until the end of May.

At this time, Warner Bros. still plans to release Wonder Woman 1984 June 5 in theaters.