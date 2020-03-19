Ben Affleck jokingly demands recognition from Ana de Armas in an Instagram post

WENN / Attach / Urge

The actor from & # 39; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice & # 39; He asks his so-called new girlfriend to credit him for his stunning photos taken during his getaway to Costa Rica.

Ben Affleck has let the world know that he has taken care of photography as a new girlfriend Ana de Armas. After his "Deep water"Co-star and the current llama published on social networks a series of photos taken from his getaway to Costa Rica, the"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"The actor jokingly reminded him to give him credit for the photos.

"Photo credit please," wrote the 47-year-old actor in the comments section of De Armas's Tuesday, March 17 post. The montage post itself showed a clear image of the 31-year-old actress looking directly at the camera, and several blurry photos of her walking barefoot on a beach during what appeared to be a sunset.

Several De Armas fans were quick to share their thoughts on Affleck's contributions to the photos. One commented, "Oh, we know who took these photos." Another joked: "These photos were taken by Batman." A third, however, criticized Affleck's abilities in writing: "Ben Affleck sucks when concentrating. But I don't." Meanwhile, a different fan begged, "Please, leave Ben affleck here."

Affleck and De Armas continued to show their bond in front of the public. On Wednesday March 18, the "League of Justice"actor and the"No time to die"The actress was seen for coffee in Los Angeles. She put on a blue shirt under a gray jacket that she combined with khaki pants and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, she was wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings. She brought along her Maltese puppy Elvis.

The couple, who were rumored, first sparked dating speculations when they were seen spending time together in their hometown of Havana, Cuba. They continued their Cuban getaway with a trip to Costa Rica where they were caught on camera as they strolled along the beach. Multiple photos from the tour captured him wrapping his arms around her waist, and one snapshot in particular showed him bending down to kiss her.