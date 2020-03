It was an unusual robbery; a man and woman asked to meet a pit bull mix puppy and left human society without paying the $ 500 adoption fee.

But now, Beezie is back. It was stolen on March 11 from the St. Paul Humane Society, but a St. Paul police officer left it on Thursday afternoon.

He was happy to meet with the staff of the Humane Society, but he is still looking for her forever at home.