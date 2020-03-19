BDO President Des Jacklin steps down | Darts News







BDO President Des Jacklin has resigned from the organization after a tumultuous period at the helm.

The BDO World Championship that moved from Lakeside to Indigo at The O2 was generally seen as a major setback, and the consequences resulted in a reduction of prize money for players.

Male winner Wayne Warren received just £ 23,000, compared to £ 100,000 claimed by 2019 champion Glen Durrant.

This week Jacklin announced his resignation. "After many months of reflection and deliberation, I made the decision to resign my position as CEO and CEO of BDO with immediate effect, I wish all success to my successor and BDO for the future," he said in a statement.

Currently, there is a degree of uncertainty in the air for the BDO, and several of its highest-profile stars have won PDC tour cards this year.