Bay Area Parents Juggling, Parenting, and Homeschooling During Shelter-in-Place – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – Parents throughout the Bay Area receive an intensive home schooling course for their children. Online learning is slowly starting to roll out in some schools, but not all are on board yet.

Parents worry about the kind of impact distance learning will have on their children's education as they try to juggle work, parenting, and now teaching. For the first time, school was in session for Axel Johnson and his parents online.

"My level of respect for teachers increased much more today," said Axel's father Andrew.

Mom Nicole Johnson says, "Not only do we have to make their lives fun and be their protectors, but now we are also teaching them, which is really a challenge for a first grader."

The Johnson family says their first distance learning experience went smoothly. But for Novato's LaBarbara family, they say it was a disaster.

“We run into challenges from just being engaged and I have a 4 year old who was not interested in what the 6 year old was doing. I finally found her with the scissors the 6-year-old used, cutting her hair in the bathroom, ”said her mother, Ally LaBarbara.

The stress of teaching has now been put on the plate of many families in the United States.

Schools like Branham High in the Campbell Union High School District are still struggling to move their education online. The families KPIX spoke with praised the school program, but are concerned about the amount of learning that will actually be accomplished.

"My concern is that he is not going to get everything out of the first grade that I want him or him to want," said mother of parents Nicole Johnson.

And if Governor Newsom's prediction that schools may be closed for months comes true, households with both working parents are wondering how long they can keep up with the school online, especially Ally LaBarbara, who is a pediatrician at the first line of treatment for sick patients.

For her, it is not if but when the coronavirus will attack her family. "I think we have all accepted that at some point we will all get sick," he said.