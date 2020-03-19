Bay area cases are growing; Fear of virus infection increases dramatically across the country – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area has risen to at least 425 with 7 deaths early Thursday morning, a new national survey has revealed that fear of contracting disease across the country has increased dramatically.

When it started Thursday, there were 598 confirmed cases in California, and the large number of infected people were in the Bay Area. State officials said California now has 15 confirmed deaths.

A new Associated Press poll revealed Thursday that showed concern among Americans that they or a loved one will become infected with the coronavirus increased dramatically in the past month, with two-thirds of the country now saying they are at least somewhat concerned. for contracting COVID-19 Disease.

That's less than half that said in February. Still, a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that about 3 in 10 Americans say they are not at all concerned about the coronavirus.

And while the survey found that most say they are taking at least some actions to prevent the spread of the disease, experts say it also shows that the country is not doing everything necessary to reduce infections, such as canceling the trip.

"Some groups of people get on with their daily lives, and that needs to change pretty quickly," said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president of NORC at the University of Chicago and an expert in health policy. "Now they need to do difficult things, not just easy things that don't interrupt their life."

The survey found that younger adults are more concerned about coronavirus than older Americans, with 43% of adults under the age of 30 very concerned, compared to 21% of those over 60. Pearson said it may be because younger people are more likely to feel insecure about jobs or health insurance or to worry about older family members, such as parents or grandparents.

This disparity by age does not coincide with the threat posed by the virus. Deaths to date in the US USA They reflect experience in other countries, with about 4 out of 5 deaths occurring in people age 65 and older, and no deaths in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the survey found that about 3 in 10 Americans say they are very concerned about the disease, about the same number are not concerned, with 7% saying they were not taking any of the prevention measures surveyed, Including the most frequent hand washing or staying away from large groups.

That's a red flag for Libby Richards, a professor of nursing at Purdue University who teaches population health courses.

"We need 33% to change if we're going to keep this under control as much as possible," Richards said, adding that "maybe that 7% of people are already excellent sinks, but I doubt that."

The survey found that about 9 in 10 Americans say they wash their hands more frequently, about 7 in 10 avoid large groups, and about 6 in 10 avoid touching their faces. Older Americans are especially likely to say they are avoiding large groups, and 77% say they have done so in response to the coronavirus.

Public health officials have urged people to do their part to stem the spread of the virus before hospitals and other health facilities are overwhelmed. Schools and sporting events have been canceled, and Las Vegas restaurants and casinos have been closed. President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that people should avoid social gatherings with groups of more than 10 people.

But of those with travel plans in the coming months, a minority, 22% of those with national travel plans and 41% of those with international travel plans, say they canceled. About 3 others out of 10 in each group say they have considered canceling, while the rest still plan to travel.

On Saturday, Trump expanded European travel restrictions due to the global pandemic and said to Americans, "If you don't have to travel, you wouldn't." CDC has reported that travelers are more likely to become infected if they go to a destination where the virus is spreading and in crowded places, such as airports.

The survey was conducted March 12-16, when information about the virus was changing rapidly, as was the reaction of the Trump administration. Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency on March 13, making up to $ 50 billion available to state and local governments to respond to the crisis, and announced a series of executive actions aimed at expanding tests to detect the virus. The administration also began work on a $ 1 billion stimulus and aid plan.

Richards said he expects the number of Americans concerned about the coronavirus to be higher in a survey conducted entirely after Trump declared the national emergency. Still, she said she has been concerned about people who don't seem to take the warnings seriously, including those she has seen in images of Florida's crowded beaches.

For most people, COVID-19 only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover: those with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness can take three to six weeks.

