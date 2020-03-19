Autonomous auto engineer Anthony Levandowski pleads guilty to stealing Google trade secrets

Anthony Levandowski, the autonomous car engineer and former Google executive who joined Uber through the acquisition of his autonomous trucking company Otto, agreed to plead guilty to stealing Google's trade secrets, according to Reuters.

The decision is just the latest chapter in the multi-year legal saga involving Levandowski's roles in the fast-growing autonomous car divisions of Google and Uber. The lawsuit between Waymo, Alphabet's now independent autonomous car unit, and Uber eventually resulted in a settlement between the two companies in February 2018 (as a result, Uber paid Waymo more than $ 244 million).

Levandowski could serve up to 30 months in prison

But Levandowski remained on the hook on criminal charges of theft of business secrets filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, charges that were filed primarily because Levandowski exercised his Fifth Amendment rights during the trial and refused to release any related document. In August last year, he was charged with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of business secrets for allegedly stealing approximately 14,000 Google documents before founding and selling Otto to Uber.

As part of the plea agreement, Levandowski agrees to one of the 33 charges in exchange for prosecutors dropping the other 32. He has also admitted that he downloaded a Waymo spreadsheet file and accessed it after leaving his post. on Google, but none containing secrets to Waymo's LIDAR design, which was the highest grossing charge in the original civil lawsuit with Uber. According to The Washington Post"The file contained quarterly goals and weekly metrics and the key goals and results for the Levandowski team. It also included a summary of the technical challenges the team faced and some that had been overcome."

In any case, Levandowski's plea agreement with federal prosecutors could translate to up to 30 months in prison. "Sir. Levandowski accepts responsibility and hopes to resolve this matter," said the engineer's attorney, Miles Ehrlich. The Washington Post in a sentence. "Sir. Levandowski is a young man with enormous talents and a lot to contribute to the fast-moving world of (artificial intelligence) and (automated vehicles) and we hope this plea will allow him to get on with his life and focus his energies where they matter. More. "

More recently, Levandowski filed for bankruptcy protection after he was ordered to pay Google $ 179 million for a contract dispute involving the poaching of Waymo engineers by Levandowksi. An arbitration panel ruled last December that the controversial engineer actually engaged in unfair and deceptive practices through his recruitment of former colleagues. A San Francisco County court upheld the ruling in early March, The New York Times reported.