Atlanta housewives Kandi and Nene are fighting on Twitter!

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Nene Leakes and Kandi Burress had a little war on Twitter yesterday.

The fight started after MTO News revealed the story that the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show had been postponed indefinitely.

Many of the RHOA cast members posted subliminal comments, about the early end of the current season. And while making comments, Nene inadvertently shot Kandi Burress.

According to Nene, Kandi was having trouble mentioning the drama in the current season. And Nene felt the need to point that out to all her fans.

Well, Kandi came with the clawback. Kandi noted that Nene was having trouble even being filmed in episodes this season.

Nene didn't appear in 7 episodes this season, that's the highest number in Real Housewives history.

