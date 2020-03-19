Athletes in talks about the Tokyo Olympics amid a coronavirus pandemic | News

%MINIFYHTML0f31c44fa3583bcd0ccbc5c2d531736f11% %MINIFYHTML0f31c44fa3583bcd0ccbc5c2d531736f12%

Decathlon world champion Niklas Kaul has joined the skeptics as the athletes reportedly continued to brainstorm amid the coronavirus pandemic with just four months to go until the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been criticized for continuing preparations for the Games from July 24 to August 9, as the number of infections worldwide exceeded 200,000 and the death toll 8,000.

Plus:

The insidethegames portal said the IOC Athletes 'Commission will hold a conference call with the Athletes' Commission global network on Thursday after the IOC spoke to athletes the day before.

The IOC admitted that "a solution with the least negative impact for athletes was being sought,quot; as training facilities are closed in many areas and qualifying events are ruled out.

In addition to concerns about the general health situation, athletes, including Kaul, fear that there will be no level playing field in Japan because some may train in their countries while others may not.

"For me, it would be difficult. Simply because of the idea of ​​justice," Kaul told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, adding that sport is in the background these days.

On Wednesday, former great British paddler Matthew Pinsent called Bach's arguments "dull,quot; in asking athletes to continue training amid government shutdowns in various countries, adding bluntly in reference to the Tokyo Games: "Get over,quot;.

Meanwhile, Formula One teams debated postponing radical changes to the sport's rules by one year until 2022 on Thursday, after its regular summer shutdown was brought forward to March and April, as the first four races of the season postponed.

In England, the football Premier League was expected to agree by extending the currently interrupted football season until June, after the postponement of Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, tennis authorities have announced that the entire spring clay court season was scrapped, not playing until June 7 on the men's and women's tour, at the earliest.