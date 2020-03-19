As the pandemic grows, the US USA Warns Americans not to travel abroad

WASHINGTON – The State Department announced Thursday that Americans should not travel outside of the country, and that citizens abroad should return home or remain in place as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

The department raised its global health advisory to Level 4, or "do not travel," which is the highest warning, generally reserved for nations that are war zones or that face serious disruptions such as political unrest or natural disasters.

The ad is a recommendation, not a requirement. Millions of Americans are still abroad, and many are likely to choose to stay in their place.

"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside the United States for an indefinite period of time," the notice said.