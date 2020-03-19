As the pandemic grows, the US USA Warns Americans not to travel abroad

WASHINGTON – The State Department announced Thursday that Americans should not travel outside of the country, and that citizens abroad should return home or remain in place as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
The department raised its global health advisory to Level 4, or "do not travel," which is the highest warning, generally reserved for nations that are war zones or that face serious disruptions such as political unrest or natural disasters.
The ad is a recommendation, not a requirement. Millions of Americans are still abroad, and many are likely to choose to stay in their place.
"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside the United States for an indefinite period of time," the notice said.
Some tourists or US citizens without long-term housing arrangements or support networks abroad have been trying to return to the United States, but have found it difficult due to border closings or flight cancellations and other transportation cuts. For example, American students trapped in Peru due to new government-imposed travel restrictions there have been asking American officials to return them to the United States.
President Trump, asked during a briefing on Thursday about Americans stranded abroad and trying to reenter the United States, said the administration was working with the military to bring some of them home.
This winter, the State Department used five charter flights sent from the United States to evacuate US citizens from Wuhan, China, the center of the outbreak, and two to bring them back. Passengers on the Japanese Diamond Princess Cruise. Currently, the government has no plans to conduct similar evacuation flights elsewhere.
American diplomats who have returned to the United States from countries where large outbreaks have occurred have done so primarily on commercial flights.
Senator Robert Menéndez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement Thursday asking the State Department to coordinate with the Defense Department to activate a program called the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to charter commercial aircraft to evacuate stranded Americans abroad.
"If there was ever a need to increase the capacity of our nation's aircraft during a national crisis, that's it," he said.
Some other countries have already issued travel notices telling their citizens to return home or not to go abroad. Many European nations did that as the pandemic spread across the continent. Canada He did so last Friday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in a 14-day self-quarantine period because his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Canada and many other countries have also closed borders to non-essential traffic in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
Also Thursday, US military officials announced that they would halt deployments in Iraq for at least the next 14 days. The decision means that some of the more than 5,000 US troops will have to stay in Iraq longer than expected. The move follows similar decisions by commanders in Afghanistan as the Pentagon struggles with the spread of the coronavirus.
The change comes as US troops in Iraq face a series of rocket attacks launched by militias linked to Iran, and when the US-led coalition closes several smaller bases across the country. A rocket fire this month killed two US service members and one British service member, and the US military then carried out air strikes against Iraqis in retaliation.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.