Apple's New iPad Pro Gets Wi-Fi 6 Earlier Than MacBook Line

Apple today announced a new iPad Pro, introducing a host of much-needed features for the tablet, including support for the next generation of Wi-Fi, a feature that had not previously been available on iPads or MacBooks.

Wi-Fi 6 arrived just over a year ago, and routers that support the new generation of Wi-Fi are starting to become more common. However, Wi-Fi 6 chips are still being integrated into laptops and smartphones, not even the 16-inch MacBook Pro from late last year or the new MacBook Air announced this morning include Wi-Fi 6 chips. The only ones Earlier Apple products offering Wi-Fi 6 are the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Wi-Fi 6 is more than just a speed increase

Wi-Fi 6 is more than just a speed increase. It is intended to improve wireless networks when multiple devices are connected. On average, US households. USA They have around nine Wi-Fi enabled devices, which can significantly affect your router. Wi-Fi 6 enables routers to multitask better to maintain consistently reliable connections.

The new iPad Pros are slated to launch on March 25, starting at $ 799. In addition to Wi-Fi 6 chips, the new tablets will also include a faster processor, a LIDAR camera, and support for a new keyboard with a trackpad. Incorporated.