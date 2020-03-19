Apple launches new MacBook Air with $ 100 price cut and new keyboard that might not break – BGR

Apple has quietly updated the MacBook Air, announcing some major updates for one of the world's most popular lines of laptops.

The MacBook Air 2020 is $ 100 cheaper than before, starting at $ 999 for the 256GB version.

Other welcome updates include the new Magic Keyboard (which might not break like the previous one), tenth-generation Intel Core processors, and Intel Iris Plus graphics that support external displays with up to 6K resolution.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple may have canceled its March media event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the company released several new products this week. We're looking at the new Powerbeats4 headphones, the new 2020 iPad Pro series, plus the MacBook Air update we were hoping to see from the company. And the new Air ticks some important boxes by tackling keyboard issues, increasing base storage, and even lowering the price.

That's right, the early 2020 MacBook Air is $ 100 cheaper than its predecessor, starting at $ 999 for the 256GB version (make $ 899 for education). Not only that, but as you may have noticed, base storage has doubled to 256GB, a welcome update for Apple fans.

%MINIFYHTML9dec116b601f8979980ea11d6fd592dd11% %MINIFYHTML9dec116b601f8979980ea11d6fd592dd12%

The $ 999 option features a tenth-generation 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Touch ID, and two Thunderbolts 3 ports. Configuration $ 1,299 includes a 1.1GHz Core i5 chip with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz and 512GB of RAM. You can customize the Air with processors up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz and storage up to 2TB, which is double the previous maximum.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

The keyboard received the update we all expected to see in Apple's new MacBooks this year. It's the same magic scissor switch keyboard that Apple released on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, which is replacing the troublesome Butterfly keyboard that Apple used in the previous generation. The new keyboard offers 1mm of key travel and an inverted "T,quot; layout for the arrow keys.

Apple says the new MacBook Air offers twice the performance of its predecessor, and is capable of supporting 6K displays, the first for the Air series. The new Intel Iris Plus graphics should support "up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, making graphics-intensive activities like playing and video editing faster than ever."

Other highlights for the new MacBook Air include a three-microphone array for clearer voice capture during video calls and "advanced stereo speakers."

The MacBook Air is still available in three color options, including gold, silver, and space gray, and each purchase comes with a one-year free trial of Apple TV +. The new Air is available to order at this link and will be delivered within two to four business days. Picking up the Apple Store is not an option, as all Apple Stores will be closed until further notice due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source: Apple Inc.