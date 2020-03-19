Apple finally admits that Microsoft was right about tablets

%MINIFYHTMLd0706f4339664ed15ba7057b655dc51011% %MINIFYHTMLd0706f4339664ed15ba7057b655dc51012%

Apple has spent the past 10 years trying to convince everyone that the iPad and its vision for touch computing is the future. The iPad rejected the idea of ​​a keyboard, a touchpad, or even a stylus, and Apple mocked Microsoft for taking that exact approach with Surface. "Our competition is different, they are confused," said Apple CEO Tim Cook while onstage to present the new Mac and iPads six years ago. “They chased netbooks, now they are trying to turn tablet PCs and tablets into PCs. Who knows what they will do next?

All iPads have been transformed into Surface in recent years, and as of this week, iPad Pro and Surface Pro are even more alike. Both have detachable keyboards, adjustable stands, trackpads, and stylus. With iPadOS gaining cursor and mouse support this week, Apple finally admitted that Microsoft was right about tablets. Let me explain why.

Microsoft's return to tablets was difficult and far from perfect. Bill Gates tried to convince the world that tablets would be a thing since 2002, but hardware and software were too primitive back then. The software maker finally introduced Surface RT alongside Windows 8 in 2012 as a clear answer to the iPad, but it had a desktop operating system with ARM technology that was not compatible with its favorite applications. I was a little confused, but the principles of the Microsoft tablet were clear at the time.

"Something is different about tablets, people still want a physical keyboard," wrote former Windows boss Steven Sinofsky in a detailed blog post about Windows 8 in 2012. "Even in the absence of software like Microsoft Office, the reality is that when you need to type more than a few quick lines of text, you crave something better than typing on the screen … People benefit from the fast, reliable and highly accurate user input that a physical keyboard allows, and we believe that a operating system and its applications should not compromise when one is available. "

The message was clear: touch computing would be a first-class entry for Windows 8, but not the only way to use the operating system. Microsoft insisted that you needed a mouse for precision, a keyboard for typing, and a pencil for taking notes or drawing. These basic fundamentals led to the Surface Pro, with its variety of inputs to suit different needs.

Microsoft also mastered the ability to use a tablet on a desk or on a sofa, thanks to its Surface hinge and stand designs. It was a key differentiator against devices like the iPad, and Microsoft and Intel now license the design for use by other PC manufacturers. It didn't take long for everyone to start copying Microsoft's Surface design.

Even Apple quickly moved to respond to Surface, a year after Microsoft launched a stunning new design with Surface Pro 3. Apple's first iPad Pro debuted in 2015 with support for the Apple Pencil stylus and a smart keyboard. It came just as iPad sales had dwindled to the point where Apple was making more money on Macs. The keyboard of the iPad Pro magnetically connected to the iPad Pro, just like the Surface Pro, but Apple claimed it was "different from any keyboard you've used before. "

It made a big change for the iPad, and every large iPad now supports a keyboard and stylus. Despite the hardware additions, Apple persisted with its iPad touch vision. Using a keyboard with the iPad was an ergonomic mess. You would have to lift your hands from the keyboard to touch the screen and adjust the text, or simply navigate the operating system. It didn't seem natural, and the large touch targets meant there was no precision for more desktop applications. Along with Apple's refusal to bring in touchscreen support for Mac, it was clear that something had to change.

The first signs of a new direction for the iPad came with iPadOS and clues to the cursor mount last year. Apple now introduces mouse and touchpad support on iPadOS, and you can use an existing Bluetooth device. Unlike the pointer support you'd find in Windows or macOS, Apple has taken a smart approach to bring it to a touch-compatible operating system like iPadOS. The pointer only appears when you need it, and it's a circular dot that can change its shape based on what you're pointing to. That means you can use it for precision tasks like spreadsheets, or simply use multi-touch gestures on a touchpad to navigate iPadOS.

It's much more than most people expected at this stage, and Apple has kept its iPad touch principles intact. At this time, you still can't use this mouse support to freely drag and drop windows on top of each other like you would on Windows or macOS. It's also not there to do everything you would normally do with a mouse on a desktop operating system. Apple has adapted a legacy entry and modernized it for iPadOS.

This careful and thoughtful approach explains why Apple took so long to bring the cursor to iPadOS. Tim Cook has previously discussed product offsets and the idea of ​​converging PCs and tablets. "You can force anything to converge, but the problem is that the products are about trade-offs, and you start making trade-offs to the point where what you have left is not satisfying to anyone," Cook said in a call from earnings almost eight years ago. He added: "You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator, but those things probably won't be liked by the user."

Cook also insisted that Apple would not converge the MacBook Air and an iPad. "The commitment of convergence: we will not go to that party," he said. Cook has remained true to that vision. Apple has not converged macOS and iPadOS to bring touchpad and mouse support to the iPad. Instead, the message for the iPad now is that it can adapt to look more like a laptop or stay like a tablet.

That message sounds similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro, but what's at stake now is a battle of ecosystems, apps, and operating systems. Microsoft has persisted with Windows and rolled back many of its touchpad changes. The software maker is even diverging Windows further into a Windows 10X operating system for dual-screen devices this year.

Meanwhile, Apple hopes that iPadOS will be enough for people who want to familiarize themselves with laptops. With essential trackpad support and enhancements to the Safari web browser, the iPad is beginning to seem like a much more viable option for a tablet and laptop for many. That's a big change from a few years ago.

Now that Apple and Microsoft are aligned with what a tablet can offer in terms of hardware, the battle between PC and iPad will shift to what both do in software. Apple has shown that it is willing to adapt, and as a result we will likely see many more applications similar to desktop for iPad. The iPad mouse support is a significant change in the game, and the iPad has now moved far beyond a third category of device for navigation, email, photos, video, music, games, and e-books.

That will baffle Microsoft and its PC partners, but it doesn't mean it's an immediate death sentence for the PC for now. Just as it has taken Apple 10 years to get to this point on the hardware and software side, there will be many years before experimentation by app developers to adapt to mouse support on iPadOS. Windows and macOS won't stop either, and they're still much more powerful at multitasking and running complicated desktop applications.

However, Apple has painted a line in the sand here. The iPad is changing rapidly, even if Apple's new iPad motto is "your next computer is not a computer." The next 10 years will really define exactly what type of computer Apple wants the iPad to be.