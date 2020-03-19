Analysis: Coronavirus Erodes Trump's Re-Election Prospects | USA News

%MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a11% %MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a12%

Just a month ago, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was on top of the world.

Democratic efforts to impeach him in the United States Congress failed and failed. Public support for the president actually increased among some independent voters, and support from his Republican base remained stable. Stock markets were at their highest point of all time, and unemployment remained at record lows. While it may not be the "opportunity geyser,quot; that Trump said it was, the economy was working very well and the President had no qualms about taking credit.

"The recovery of the Trump stock exchange far exceeds previous US presidents,quot; https://t.co/lFegwHMLGr %MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a13% %MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a14% – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

%MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a15% %MINIFYHTML18d4748f96273770369f78f7cce7357a16%

Six weeks ago, the United States elections were the ones Trump lost. A key pillar of Trumpism: that the real estate magnate and businessman were the best manager of the American economy, seemed plausible. Then everything changed.

Almost overnight, the United States has been plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis. United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin warns of the possibility of 20 percent unemployment. Companies clamor for bailouts, and factories temporarily close and lay off workers. The 11-year bull run on the stock markets has stopped, and more forecasters see a recession on the doorstep.

What Trump incorrectly called "the largest economy in our country's history,quot; is in tatters, along with, perhaps, his chances of being reelected in November.

Plus:

In a report released Thursday by the University of Virginia Policy Center, analyst Alan Abramowitz said a recession of this magnitude, combined with the president's negative net approval ratings, could "very likely condemn Trump's chances of winning a second term "based on the history of trends in 11 previous elections.

Abramowitz's model suggests that "a major recession would likely result in an Election College crash for the Democratic challenger Trump, especially if it is accompanied by a further decrease in the president's approval rating."

However, because we are in unknown territory, Abramowitz offers a couple of caveats. First, the deep partisan divide that currently affects the United States means that events like recessions may not have the same impact as in the past.

Second, Abramowitz suggests, voters may not hold Trump responsible for a recession brought on by an unforeseen event, the so-called "black swan,quot; in Wall Street history, as a pandemic, although they may hold him responsible for the government's reaction to the crisis.

"That story," writes Abramowitz, "is still being written."

Which explains, in part, Trump's bleaker tone in the past two days. Aides in the west wing of the White House have come to the idea that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to the presidency and Trump's legacy. Trump reportedly told advisers that he now believes the virus will be a major problem during the general election.

Italy exceeds death toll in China (3:46)

If the polls released this week are an indication, Trump is currently facing an uphill struggle. A survey by public broadcasters in the US. USA It showed that Americans' faith in the way the federal government handles its response to the pandemic has declined precipitously as the scope of the problem becomes clear.

Only 37 percent of Americans said they had a fair amount or great confidence in what they are hearing from Trump, while 60 percent say they had little or no confidence in what he says. More Americans, 49 percent, disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic than they approve, 44 percent.

To regain his balance, Trump began to portray himself as a "wartime president,quot; on Wednesday, calling on Americans to come together and take on the pain and discomfort that lies ahead until the battle against the pandemic is won. His supporters quickly lined up. In an email Wednesday afternoon, the Republican National Committee praised Trump's "war footing,quot; approach and the "all America,quot; ​​approach.

Trump is testing an axiom of American politics that says that Americans, in times of crisis, are reluctant to change course halfway. Abraham Lincoln won a second term during the Civil War, Franklin D Roosevelt a third term on the eve of World War II, and George W. Bush his second term after sending US troops to Iraq.

However, old Trump is still there, evidenced by the insistence on referring to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus." The President is a master at exploiting cultural divisions within the country and portrays his mandate as a fight between politically correct elites and average Americans.

Close to the President @realDonaldTrump Notes you see where he crossed out "Corona,quot; and replaced it with the "Chinese,quot; virus while speaking with his special coronavirus force today at the White House. #triumph #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ – Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

His critics attribute his language to racism or xenophobia. It's actually a political strategy calculated directly from Trump's playbook. Pinpointing the Chinese origins of the virus allows him to divert media attention from the way his administration handled the crisis in the early days, and blame its consequences elsewhere than on himself.

It is a strategy that could serve you well in November.