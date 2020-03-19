Amitabh Bachchan clarifies that it is not his hand in a quarantined stamp image

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been doing his best to spread awareness of the deadly coronavirus outbreak to his millions of fans and followers on social media. Yesterday, he shared an image of a hand with the seal quarantined from his home, which is a new measure to determine a 14-day isolation period for the particular person.
After which, media reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan has been quarantined at her home.
He wrote: “Then, the & # 39; hand & # 39; of indelible ink that made its way on my social networks became breaking news on TV channels all day … and concerned friends called me to give me courage and hope and decided to send me the good. health bulletins every hour … I'm fine … the picture is from someone else's hand … I was just trying to inform everyone that technology is working to protect those in quarantine to stay in If someone meets the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves … it is not my hand nor is it a deliberate effort to bring malignancy. "Now that should put to rest all our doubts.
%MINIFYHTML61af5cb1003aa9f2d71b5118f9c7a0f813%%MINIFYHTML61af5cb1003aa9f2d71b5118f9c7a0f814%