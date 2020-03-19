Amid the coronavirus alarm, politicians defy warnings from health experts | News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The coronavirus pandemic It is expected to worsen before it improves, a global health expert warned, stressing that the best way for people to limit the spread is to strictly observe social estrangement, the practice of avoiding close contact with other people.

Swee Kheng Khor, a doctor studying global health policy at Oxford University, made the assessment even as some of the world's political leaders continue to defy his advice while imposing the same restrictions in their countries.

"Right now, vaccines are missing for at least 12 to 18 months, and there is no cure for coronavirus," said Dr. Khor, who has extensive experience. in disaster relief.

"Treatment is only supportive and may require intensive care in a minority of patients. Therefore, without a vaccine or effective treatment, social distancing to prevent coronavirus is the best way to combat it."

As part of the health guidelines on social distancing, mass gatherings, from demonstrations and concerts to religious events, should be avoided, and people are recommended to stay at least one meter (three feet) away from others. .

But even if the science behind social distancing is strong, governments "find it difficult to impose,quot; the practice, because it runs counter to "human instinct,quot; and carries political and economic costs, said Dr. Khor, who is also a principal investigator. in health policy from the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

Handshakes and selfies

The disease, which originated in China, has continued to spread worldwide, with confirmed infections in at least 165 countries. As of Thursday, the death toll is close to 9,000, while infections were approximately 220,000. Some 84,000 victims have been recovered, mainly in China.

The health emergency has left many political leaders fighting for the most effective response, while others continue to dismiss the global threat.

Supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro participate in a protest on Sunday in Sao Paulo near a public sign that says & # 39; COVID-19 – Avoid the crowds & # 39; (File: Nelson Almeida / AFP)

On Sunday March 15, outrage erupted in Brazil after President Jair Bolsonaro emerged from his own quarantine to greet supporters, shake hands with them and take photos with them in the capital, Brasilia. This, despite previous warnings that he might have been exposed to the coronavirus through his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who had positive result

Bolsonaro, who claimed to have tested negative for the virus, encouraged supporters to take to the streets against Congress and the country's Supreme Court, ignoring warnings from health authorities about large gatherings and recommendations about social distancing. He called the coronavirus threat a "fantasy,quot;.

He also played down the revelation about Wajngarten's health condition, while his son fiercely rejected Fox News and various Brazilian media reports that the president himself was infected.

Trump is not worried

Wajngarten accompanied Bolsonaro during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida in the first week of March. According to reports, at least 14 people from Bolsonaro's entourage in the United States subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 13, Trump ignored speculation about the risk of being exposed to the disease, after his meeting with Bolsonaro and other Brazilian officials.

When he shook hands with former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during his White House meeting, Trump said he was "not worried,quot; after the meeting. Wajngarten, who in a photo was shown standing next to the US president and vice president.

Later that day in the Rose Garden, Trump addressed the country and declared a national emergency to combat the virus, a reversal of earlier statements in which he said he would "miraculously,quot; disappear "when it warmed up a bit more in April. .

After his speech, the President of the USA was seen. USA Patting Vice President Mike Pence on the back and brushing his right hand with the hand of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as they both reached for the microphone. for the press conference

The next day, as cases of infection and death continued to rise in the US. In the US, Trump wrote on social media, "SOCIAL DISTANCE!"

As of Thursday, March 19, the number of infections in the US USA It exceeded 8,300, with at least 150 deaths.

President Trump shakes hands before dinner with his Brazilian counterpart Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month (File: Alex Brandon / AP)

Public meetings continue

Elsewhere, in Iran, infection cases have reached more than 18,000, while the death toll reached more than 1,284 on Thursday, leaving the country struggling to contain the large number of deaths.

That has not stopped President Hassan Rouhani from chairing public gatherings, even when he ordered the suspension of Friday prayers in mosques across the country, as well as other large gatherings during the Persian New Year that begins on Friday.

On Wednesday Rouhani was seen standing alongside several officials when he unveiled a commemorative stamp honoring healthcare workers battling the coronavirus, an event on social media. At the event, he was shown bare-handed wearing an oversized stamp given to him by an assistant.

Rouhani, center, joins his cabinet officials, including Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri (to Rouhani's immediate right) after their last regular meeting before the Persian New Year on Friday (Iranian Presidency through AFP)

Amid reports from several high-ranking officials in his infected cabinet, Rouhani also held his regular cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Several of the officials were seen wearing masks and gloves, unlike Rouhani.

& # 39; I want a hug & # 39;

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila in a blockade on March 15, which then expanded to the entire northern island of Luzon, covering 57 million people.

But even when Duterte ordered strict compliance with social distancing, his former aide and closest ally, Senator Bong Go went ahead with an aid distribution event in Mindanao, which drew more than 100 people, many victims of a recent fire. that destroyed several houses.

In photos released by the state-owned Philippine Information Agency, Go was seen addressing a crowd, standing shoulder to shoulder.

Philippine Senator Bong Go addresses a crowd at an aid distribution event in Mindanao two days after President Duterte issued an order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, including strict observance of social distancing (Information Agency From philippines)

In response to the criticism leveled at him, Go wrote on social media, "at this time of crisis, if you can't help, just quarantine your mouth," without answering questions about his alleged violations of the rules of social estrangement.

In early March, Duterte also said he will continue to shake hands with his supporters, rejecting the "do not touch,quot; policy his security staff is implementing to protect him from possible infection.

"I want a hug, why only a handshake? That protocol is silly. I will shake hands. If the Lord calls me now, that it is time to go, then I will go. I have finished. I have been the president, the position taller than a person can reach. And my kids are fine now, "Duterte said.

Philippine response delayed and inadequate

As of Thursday, coronavirus infections in the Philippines have reached 217, with at least 17 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Among those infected was Senator Miguel Zubiri, another ally of Duterte.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was also quarantined after he was exposed to another high-ranking health official, who contracted the virus. On Tuesday, Duque was seen sitting to Duterte's left during a meeting at the presidential palace in Manila. Senator Go was sitting to Duterte's right.

JC Punongbayan, a Philippine columnist and professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of the Philippines, said Duterte's response to the pandemic has been "delayed and inadequate,quot;, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the current "community quarantine."

"Experts have shown that quarantines and blockades are below well-applied social distancing. It seems that the Duterte government has not yet realized that. It is true that many Filipinos fled Metro Manila before the blockade was applied. , and this could have accelerated the spread of COVID-19 outside Metro Manila, "Punongbayan told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Cannot completely block life & # 39;

For his part, Dr. Roberto Bruzzone, visiting professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, said that while it is important for people to strictly observe social distancing, It is also clear that societies "cannot function entirely in isolation."

"This is what we must keep in mind that we cannot completely block life by making everyone stay home and not leave," Dr. Bruzzone told Al Jazeera.

In the case of Italy, where a full national blockade was ordered last week, Bruzzone, who studied medicine at La Sapienza University in Rome, said it is "too early,quot; to assess the effectiveness of "drastic measures of limitations to the individual freedom of movement. " "

"We need to believe that these were effective, because by decreasing the chances of being in contact with other people, it is likely to be effective."

As of Wednesday, Italy recorded 2,978 deaths compared to 3,249 deaths in China. Italy also has more than 35,000 cases of infection.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press news agency, Italy is on track to beat China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

& # 39; Give way to scientists and doctors & # 39;

As countries struggle to prevent the increasing number of deaths and infections, Dr. Khor of the University of Oxford said that apart from social distancing, countries must also implement adequate testing and aggressive contact tracking – the process of identify anyone who may have been in contact with an infected person

Red Cross workers verify a homeless person in Rome on Tuesday; Italy on track to beat China in coronavirus-related deaths by March 19Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters)

Taken together, the three measures can help achieve both goals during an outbreak: reducing the total number of cases and distributing cases over a longer period of time, also known as flattening the curve, he added.

Dr. Khor noted that the coronavirus outbreak is occurring at a time of "declining confidence,quot; in governments around the world.

He suggested that political leaders should make way for scientists and doctors to help solve the crisis.

"Decisions during outbreaks are too important to be left to politicians alone. Scientists and doctors deserve a bigger, more permanent seat at the decision-making table, in times of outbreaks. "