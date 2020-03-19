Americans detained abroad in Iran and Lebanon are released

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Thursday announced the release of two Americans imprisoned abroad and said it had intensified demands for a third party, amid global fears that the coronavirus could spread rapidly among detainees and lead to death.
Amer Fakhoury, a naturalized American citizen born in Lebanon, was en route to his home state of New Hampshire from Beirut, where he had been detained for months on charges of torturing Lebanese prisoners for decades.
"Every time a foreign citizen unfairly detains a US citizen, we must use every tool at our disposal to free him," Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said as Fakhoury returned to the United States in an army. aircraft. "No family should have to go through what the Fakhoury family has been through."
Separately, Michael R. White, a veteran of the US Navy. USA And a cancer patient, he was released from an Iranian prison, where he had been held since July 2018, the State Department announced. Mr. White, from Imperial Beach, California, was released on medical leave.
For now, he must remain in Iran, undergoing medical tests and evaluations at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which has acted as a diplomatic intermediary between the United States and Iran.
"The United States will continue to work for the complete release of Michael, as well as for the release of all Americans unjustly detained in Iran," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. He said that Mr. White was serving a 13-year sentence; The charges included insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private photos on social media.
Mr. White was arrested in the north-eastern city of Mashhad while visiting an Iranian friend.
And at the White House, President Trump said he was working to free Austin Tice, a journalist and former Marine. who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2012. The Trump administration has made repeated efforts to try to secure his release, without success.
"We are working very hard with Syria to get it out," Trump said. "We hope that the Syrian government does that. We count on them to do that. We wrote a letter recently. "It was not immediately clear which letter the president was referring to.
"At this very disturbing time for our nation and the world, it is more important than ever to bring Austin home safely," Mr. Tice's family said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic has given the Trump administration fresh impetus for a long-term goal of releasing hostages and political prisoners around the world. Given their proximity to confinement, prisoners face an increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, which can spread easily and quickly.
Earlier this week, Pompeo said US diplomats had stepped up demands for the release of Americans who were detained in Iran, which has one of the the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Iran has suspended some 85,000 prisoners to stop the spread of the virus. But until Mr. White's release on Thursday, at least five Americans believed to have been detained by Tehran were not among them.
"We are aware of what Iran has been doing with some of the prisoners due to the Wuhan virus outbreak there," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday at a State Department briefing, referring to the coronavirus. "We are aware that they are thinking of releasing them or not. Everyone should know that we are working on it."
On Thursday, Pompeo again called for the release of the so-called Citgo 6, five U.S. citizens and one U.S. legal resident, from a prison in Venezuela. They have been detained since November 2017, when Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro moved to consolidate power in part by attacking a U.S. subsidiary of his country's state oil company.
Pompeo said all six men have weakened immune systems and "face a serious health risk if they become infected."
"Now that the Maduro regime recognizes that Covid-19 cases are appearing in Venezuela, we are extremely concerned about the risk," Pompeo said in a statement.
A day earlier, the State Department's special envoy for Afghan reconciliation invoked the coronavirus to pressure the Kabul government to release Taliban prisoners whose continued detention has halted the peace talks negotiated by the United States.
“The coronavirus makes the releases of prisoners urgent; time is of the essence, "US envoy Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
“The Taliban commitment that the released prisoners will honor the commitments made in the peace agreement and will not return to the battlefield. A violation will undermine the peace process, ”said Mr. Khalilzad. "The time has come to move forward on the release of prisoners."
The release of American hostages and prisoners abroad is a high priority for Trump and his national security adviser Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, who had previously been the government-appointed hostage negotiator.
In Beirut, Mr. Fakhoury's bailout was the end of weeks of US government efforts. USA To gain his freedom after his arrest on September 12, the day after he returned to Lebanon for the first time in 20 years.
A widely vilified figure in Lebanon, Mr. Fakhoury, 56, is accused of collaborating with Israeli forces during his 18 years of occupation in southern Lebanon. As a member of a Christian-dominated militia, he was accused of having supervised the torture of other Lebanese in a prison that is still notorious for its brutality.
Fakhoury, who has stage 4 lymphoma, was released from jail earlier this week after a judge ruled that the statute of limitations to prosecute him had expired. But after a protest by some Lebanese, a military judge quickly intervened to appeal the decision, complicating his planned departure from the country.
Mr. Fakhoury's case caught the attention of United States senators, as well as coverage of a Fox News program regularly watched by Mr. Trump. Senior diplomats from the Trump administration pressured the Lebanese government, warning that the case was in danger of severing its relationship with Washington, which sent the country more than $ 2.29 billion in military assistance between 2005 and 2019.
Trump administration officials said they believed Fakhoury's arrest was led by Hezbollah, which plays a major role in the country's multi-sectarian government. The United States has recently requested intense pressure on Hezbollah as part of its campaign against Iran and its regional representatives; Some Trump officials have proposed formally designating it as a terrorist group.
"From the first day of arrest of criminal agent and assassin Amer Fakhoury, US pressure and threats were made, secretly and openly, to compel Lebanon to release him," Hezbollah officials said in a statement after Fakhoury's release. The group condemned what they called their "black and bloody history,quot;.
"It is a sad day for Lebanon and justice," the statement added.
Hezbollah in Lebanon is also allied with, and backed by, Iran. White was arrested two months after the Trump administration withdrew the United States from an agreement negotiated by world powers to limit Iran's nuclear program, increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Relatives said that Mr. White had reported fever and cough in the past few days, two key symptoms of the coronavirus. Her throat cancer seemed to have come out of remission in July.
"We are grateful that the Iranian government has taken this interim humanitarian step," said Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for the White family. "We continue to urge them to release Michael unconditionally so that he can return to the United States to receive the advanced medical care he needs."
Michael Crowley and Lara Jakes reported from Washington, and Vivian Yee from Beirut, Lebanon. Adam Goldman contributed reporting from Washington, and Rick Gladstone and Farnaz Fassihi from New York.
%MINIFYHTML335dcbc7fc5e34b65711226a35bc80f613%