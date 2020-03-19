Americans detained abroad in Iran and Lebanon are released

The coronavirus pandemic has given the Trump administration fresh impetus for a long-term goal of releasing hostages and political prisoners around the world. Given their proximity to confinement, prisoners face an increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, which can spread easily and quickly.

Earlier this week, Pompeo said US diplomats had stepped up demands for the release of Americans who were detained in Iran, which has one of the the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Iran has suspended some 85,000 prisoners to stop the spread of the virus. But until Mr. White's release on Thursday, at least five Americans believed to have been detained by Tehran were not among them.

"We are aware of what Iran has been doing with some of the prisoners due to the Wuhan virus outbreak there," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday at a State Department briefing, referring to the coronavirus. "We are aware that they are thinking of releasing them or not. Everyone should know that we are working on it."

On Thursday, Pompeo again called for the release of the so-called Citgo 6, five U.S. citizens and one U.S. legal resident, from a prison in Venezuela. They have been detained since November 2017, when Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro moved to consolidate power in part by attacking a U.S. subsidiary of his country's state oil company.

Pompeo said all six men have weakened immune systems and "face a serious health risk if they become infected."

"Now that the Maduro regime recognizes that Covid-19 cases are appearing in Venezuela, we are extremely concerned about the risk," Pompeo said in a statement.

A day earlier, the State Department's special envoy for Afghan reconciliation invoked the coronavirus to pressure the Kabul government to release Taliban prisoners whose continued detention has halted the peace talks negotiated by the United States.