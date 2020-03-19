Amazon's expanding workforce, which hires more due to high demand, says prepare for delivery delays – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Amazon also wants to hire 100,000 more workers just to keep up with high demand.
The online retail giant is dealing with a huge influx of orders as millions of Americans stay and work from home.
%MINIFYHTML03c38e0521c0a9d5ff3f9f9a366fdbef11%%MINIFYHTML03c38e0521c0a9d5ff3f9f9a366fdbef12%
Amazon says that if you order online, be prepared to wait more than the usual two days.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.