Alum Indira Varma from "Game of Thrones" tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

game of Thrones The student Indira Varma says that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, who currently stars in the ABC drama series For life, revealed the news on Instagram.

"I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be nice to your fellow men," he wrote.

Varma had been in rehearsals for Anton Chekhov's work. Seagull in the West End of London, together with a colleague game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke. The work has suspended production due to the coronavirus.

“So sad that our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to return soon and urge everyone (and the government) to support us when we do. Phoenix / Seagull rising from the ashes (sic), "Varma wrote in her Instagram post, featuring photos from game trials.

Varma's diagnosis came a few days after another. game of Thrones Kristofer Hivju also said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Varma played the role of Ellaria Sand in Have, and portrays Safiya Masry in For life.