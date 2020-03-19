Alia Bhatt no longer part of SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in the city. He currently has several large projects on his kitty. Each of them sees it in a different role. With the outbreak of the pandemic, all the shootings have stalled. Alia Bhatt's schedule has gone crazy. Therefore, there are strong rumors that Alia, who was supposed to join the SS Rajamouli RRR team, may have to leave now.

Alia Bhatt was supposed to be filming soon for the Southern movie. But now that several shootings have been postponed, the actress has to manage her RRR dates alongside those of Takht by Karan Johar and the final portions of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reports suggest that the actress may have to drop the project as it is a small role. Manufacturers may be looking for another face. However, contradictory to this, a newspaper report suggests that she is a very important part of this, and that the actor will handle his busy schedule around her. A source close to the star stated, “Alia is working for RRR and will be joining the sets for the movie in May. Almost 75 percent of the film has already been completed and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25 percent. The film is forming well and the creators are happy with it. "

Hopefully this collaboration works. This will mark Alia Bhatt's debut in the Southern industry. The talented young woman will be seen in the masterpiece. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also has Ajay Devgn in a small role. The film will be released in early 2021.