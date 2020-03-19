Ali Fedotowsky reveals that he is struggling to breathe while waiting for his test results

Ali Fedotowsky is reportedly struggling as he awaits the results of his COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, the media outlet appeared in a social media post from the reality star in which he explained that he had a high fever.

With that said, he managed to get over the fever portion thus far, but is still struggling with the respiratory aspect of the flu. The 35-year-old explained her current medical situation on Instagram earlier today. As previously reported, Fedotowsky revealed that he waited approximately three hours for the test while in Los Angeles.

They told him it would take approximately two weeks to retrieve the test results. In addition, the star was administered an x-ray and they discovered that there were white spots on its lungs.

The Center for Disease Control states that shortness of breath, cough, and fever are symptoms of COVID-19, and one may experience symptoms within 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. At the moment, there are an estimated 7,000 cases in the United States.

According to Ali, all he wants right now is whether or not he has COVID-19. Ali, who has two children with Kevin Manno, including Riley and Molly, explained on her IG account that she tried to call recently because her mother is a nurse and wants to go back to work, however it did not work the way she planned.

This has been a challenging year for Ali, who revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Fans of the reality star know she was on the sixth season of The Bachelorette in 2010. She accepted a proposal from Roberto Martínez, but then they canceled their relationship just a year later.

If Ali had COVID-19, it would not be the first time that a star in the public eye tested positive for the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they had it last Wednesday night.

Since then they have been released from the hospital and currently stay at home to rest.



