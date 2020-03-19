Alamo Drafthouse establishes $ 2 million relief fund for staff without permission – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd11% %MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd12%

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced an emergency relief fund for its dismissed staff as a result of COVID-19. They will receive an additional two-week payment and their health coverage will be covered until the end of April.

The current pandemic has prompted Dratfhouse founders Tim and Karrie League to create new relief in association with the Emergency Assistance Foundation. This was sown with $ 2 million from his Alamo Community Fund. There is currently an Alamo Family Fund portal open for donations. Applications are expected to open next week for needy company employees who are in need.

%MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd13% %MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd14%

"We are doing everything we can to help our teams get through the licensing period and at the same time make sure there is a stable company to return to," said Tim League, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. “The Coronavirus pandemic is an existential threat to all theaters, but particularly to independent and performing theaters. That is why I ask our friends and partners in the film and hospitality industries: If you believe that companies like ours are vital to the well-being and strength of your business, please help us keep our people safe, strong and ready to go. back to work. "

%MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd15% %MINIFYHTML37d9f7e45ec270b13be05b84598733fd16%

The news comes after Drafthouse closed forty theaters and the license of virtually every theater staff member. League also informed corporate staff members that approximately 80% of the staff would be exempt, with a very small core remaining.