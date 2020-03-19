Akshay Kumar's last click with Nitara is too cute for words

Akshay Kumar is a superstar, who hardly feels at home. The actor has four premieres in one year. But in the wake of the coronavirus, the entire industry has closed. That makes the busiest star stay home. But Akshay surely doesn't complain because he has his adorable daughter Nitara for company.

And while darling daddy entertains the apple of his eye, wife Twinkle Khanna can't seem to focus on her job. Twinkle Khanna is writing her next book. Just as all writers need their time and space, Mrs. Funnybones can't do it with AK and her daughter.

Yesterday, she shared an adorable click on her laptop writing something. In the background, one could see Khiladi Kumar and Nitara in the garden chatting.

She has captioned the image saying, "I thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy, but the people living inside my head don't speak to me when the people I live with are also chatting. # Nextwritingspotisthebathroom … "

Akshay Kumar's next big release, Sooryavanshi, was postponed due to the coronavirus scare. He has two other releases this year, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj Chauhan. Hopefully we can beat the virus and get everything back online.