AI: Scientists Teach AI to Improve Doubts – Latest News

Scientists are teaching artificial intelligence (AI) systems the subtleties of human behavior so they can be better positioned to predict our intentions. One of the holy grails in AI development is giving machines the ability to predict intention when interacting with humans, researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia said.

Currently AI can do plausible work to detect someone else's intention. It may even have a list of possible predefined responses with which a human will respond in a given situation, they said.

However, when an AI system or machine only has a few clues or partial observations to continue, its responses can sometimes be a bit, the researchers noted.

"What we are doing in these early stages is helping machines learn to act like humans based on our daily interactions and actions that are influenced by our own judgment and expectations, so that they can be better positioned to predict our intentions, "said Lina Yao, a professor at UNSW.

"In turn, this may even lead to new actions and decisions of our own, so that we establish a cooperative relationship," Yao said.

The researchers want to see awareness of less obvious examples of human behavior embedded in AI systems to improve prediction of intent.

However, doing so is a difficult task, since humans themselves are not foolproof in trying to predict someone else's intention, the researchers said.

"Sometimes people can take some actions that deviate from their own regular habits, which may have been triggered by the external environment or influenced by someone else's actions," he said.

Yao and his team are developing a prototype human-machine interface system designed to capture the intent behind human movement.

"We can learn and predict what a human would like to do when using an EEG (electroencephalogram) device," Yao said.

"While using one of these devices, every time a person makes a move, their brain waves are collected, which we can then analyze," he said.

Yao said that recording this data has the potential to help people who are unable to move or communicate freely due to a disability or illness.

Brain waves recorded with an EEG device could be analyzed and used to move machinery such as a wheelchair, or even to communicate a request for assistance.



"Someone in an intensive care unit may not have the ability to communicate, but if they used an EEG device, the pattern on their brain waves could be interpreted as saying they were in pain or wanted to sit, for example," Yao explained.

"Therefore, an observer could understand an intention to move or act that was not physically possible, or that could not be expressed, thanks to this human-machine interaction.

"The technology is already there to accomplish this, it's more a matter of putting all the parts of the work together," he said.

Yao noted that the ultimate goal in developing artificial intelligence systems and machines that help humans is for them to be seen not just as tools, but as partners.

"What we are doing is trying to develop some good algorithms that can be implemented in situations that require decision making," he added.