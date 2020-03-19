AG Nessel warns of scammers trying to get Medicaid and Medicare numbers – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns that scammers are faking phone numbers of at least one local public health department and calling residents to offer medications while requesting their Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing purposes.

Incoming calls to the local health department are blocking phone lines and delaying official business to respond to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Reports so far have focused on the Ionia County Health Department.

"Scam artists will not hesitate to access your private information, and false promises of medications will not be kept," said Nessel. "As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments is also hampering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Never provide personal information over the phone unless you have first confirmed independently who you are talking to. "

To appear more official, scam artists often use a process known as "counterfeiting," when it appears that a call is coming from a legitimate government phone number.

Anyone who receives a phone call that they suspect is a scam should hang up the phone.

Residents should also be aware of online coronavirus scams that sell fake products and provide false information about COVID-19 tests and treatments. These attempts to obtain consumers' personal information may include emails or online postings that offer unreliable products, advice, bogus testing, and cures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

