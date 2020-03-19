After the Viking player purge, the daunting renewal ahead – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML151cb06ca926220656c1c5f08e3a046411% %MINIFYHTML151cb06ca926220656c1c5f08e3a046412%

– With the NFL market now open, as teams try to make math work to support their off-season purchases, the Minnesota Vikings have so far been subtracting more than adding.

His first official move for the league's new year that began Wednesday afternoon was to shed even more salary, with the termination of right guard Josh Kline's contract after just one year in Minnesota. Kline joined starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph (Chargers), cornerback Trae Waynes (Bengals) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Bills) on his way to other teams. The Vikings, according to an ESPN report, were working on a deal with former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who would replace Joseph.

Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, who was released last week along with Joseph, and Mackensie Alexander are also free agents, unlikely to return. Defensive end Everson Griffen and kicker Dan Bailey, whose contracts also expired, are regulars who remain strong candidates to re-sign.

So while the Vikings have skilfully built up for the draft, they now have a pair of first-round players after the four-team package they will receive from the Bills in the main Diggs deal, they have embarked on a daunting renovation in Various positions as his tight limit situation suggested was imminent. That's in part a product of having a veteran quarterback with a market rate contract, which was extended this week for Kirk Cousins ​​for two years and $ 66 million.

The new deal allowed Vikings to cut their 2020 maximum charges by $ 10 million. The unexpected dismissal of Kline, who earned $ 7.25 million for 18 games after signing a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019, saved them approximately $ 1.5 million. But they will have to carry more than $ 20 million in dead money with a limit of around $ 198 million. Kline missed two games due to a concussion and one due to a foot injury.

As they've long prioritized under general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings have locked up some of their own players before hitting the market. Fullback C.J. Ham and gambler Britton Colquitt were awarded new contracts. Substitute quarterback Sean Mannion was in line to sign one as well. Safety Anthony Harris received the non-exclusive franchise tag. Restricted free agent backup linebacker Eric Wilson extended a one-year contract with a second-round bid, securing compensation if the restricted free agent joined another club.

The Vikings kept their decision makers quiet on Wednesday, in light of the NFL's mandate to require contracts to be signed for teams to formally announce them. Due to the virus pandemic, free agent visits to the team's headquarters have been banned, and clubs have hesitated to allow physical exams for players with their local doctors and thus approve the deals.

This, however, is clear. This is still a winning and losing team with Cousins, and Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, for that matter.

“Julie and I are thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for years to come. People hugged us and treated our family incredibly well. We also believe that we are building something special in the Vikings. We know how much this team means to fans and the state, and we want to do everything we can to help this team bring a championship home, "Cousins ​​said in a statement released by the Vikings.

