After making fun of the coronavirus pandemic, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett postpone April's wedding for that reason

Lala Kent made headlines earlier this week for joking about the Coronavirus pandemic. Since then, not only has the tune about the disease changed, but her wedding date has also changed.

After dismissing COVID-19 on his Instagram Stories, the Vanderpump Rules star went dark on social media. The decision could be due in part to the backlash, but it could also be because he realized how serious this is.

Kent told her audience that if she received Corona before her wedding, it's because "God wants her to get more publicity," among other comments that fans dragged her down.

He then posted a hidden photo on his profile and announced that he was in quarantine.

‘About to quarantine my a ** off. This whole situation has been too heavy. I'll catch them when this is over. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill yourself with toilet paper. "

Jax Taylor then went to Live where he spoke to fans and was the first to break the news that his friends were rescheduling their April nuptials. He hinted that there may be a more private ceremony in court.

The couple issued a statement through People magazine that said: ‘We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening. Obviously we are sad about this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority. "

50 Cent, who was infamously fighting with Randall and Lala, chimed in via Instagram for the announcement.

The rapper said that no one would attend his wedding despite the global pandemic.

The two have rescheduled the date to marry July.



