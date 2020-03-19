Adam Schiff Says Entertainment Workforce Needs Relief From Coronavirus – Deadline

The majority of the Republican Senate on Thursday unveiled another coronavirus relief package that includes direct payments of $ 1,200 for many individual taxpayers, loans to small and large companies, and delayed tax payments for corporations and employer payroll taxes.

The next step is for negotiations to begin with Democrats, who have insisted that any new aid package include further expansion of unemployment and Medicaid benefits, among other proposals.

The concern among many of those in the business of entertainment, including unions and unionists and contract and contract workers, is that a bill of more than $ 1 billion will not take into account the company's specialized employment. Many freelance and contract workers have seen canceled projects, delayed series, and sidelined concerts in the wake of the pandemic. And unions say the aid package that President Donald Trump signed this week, which provides emergency paid leave benefits, won't apply to many displaced entertainment workers.

On Thursday, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) and three dozen lawmakers sent a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy urging them to make provisions for the force. entertainment work.

"They are as deserving of a financial lifeline as anyone else in the country," said Schiff Deadline. "And somehow, we should be even more indebted because many are finding solace and entertainment seeing their creative work product from home right now."

Schiff spoke to Deadline on the prospects of securing such relief, the simmering liquidity crisis in business, and why the entertainment world may have a receptive ear in the Trump administration.

DEADLINE: First, the Republican Senate Party has put forward its coronavirus relief proposal. Have you had a chance to see it?

ADAM SCHIFF: I just saw the proposal for cash payments. I have some real concerns about how it is structured and the fact that it seems, from the first blush, that it would penalize poor people, who would get less with this proposal. I don't see how that makes sense. But I only had a very shallow opportunity to see it.

DEADLINE: Does it make sense right now how many people are affected in the industry?

SCHIFF: Obviously, there are hundreds of thousands of jobs in the industry that will be affected to one degree or another. Many tens of thousands of people and perhaps more work from contract to contract, and they do not have a constant job in the sense of having a single employer for which they work throughout the year, or predictable contracts. They go from one project to another or from one program to another. And they are as deserving of a financial lifeline as anyone else in the country. And somehow we should be even more indebted because many are finding solace and entertainment by viewing their creative work product from home right now.

DEADLINE: Therefore, it is not just that many industry workers are not eligible to receive paid emergency family leave or medical leave. They are also the unemployed and the need to expand their benefits.

SCHIFF: Absolutely. Now in terms of unemployment, there are obviously millions and millions of people affected. Unemployment claims have just increased. We have already taken some steps to extend unemployment. We will have to do a lot more, when we have just made a small down payment on the scale of the need over time. But I think we will have to take a number of steps, from (paid) leave to unemployment compensation; the fiscal stimulus in the form of cash payments; low-interest or low-interest loans to small businesses to keep them afloat and help overcome this; to liquidity facilities to help some of the medium and large companies that employ many people in the industry. Therefore, we are going to really need a great effort from the government to keep people afloat until this is over.

DEADLINE: The Republican proposal calls for loans for small businesses and large corporations. Would you support an approach like that?

SCHIFF: I have not seen what they propose in terms of loans, but loans will certainly have to be part of this. In terms of supporting big business, the president talks a lot about Boeing, for example, or cruise lines. You know, we want to make sure that workers and families come first, that we don't see the kind of speculation that we did, where companies have promised to reward their workers when they were provided with generosity, (but) instead gave themselves executive bonds and participates in share buybacks. We simply cannot afford to make those same mistakes over and over again. Therefore, the relief we provide must be directed at those who need it to survive. And I think there will be a role for cash payments for people. There will be a role for tax incentives. There will be a paper for the loans. But our priority must be working people and small businesses first. And anything beyond that we need to build many protections to make sure that the nation's resources are not wasted.

DEADLINE: Since you sent this letter, have you had a chance to speak to Speaker Pelosi about this concern about workers in the entertainment industry specifically?

SCHIFF: I haven't had a chance to speak to her specifically about this. I have been talking to my colleagues in Congress and working with my staff who have been interacting with the speaker's staff. I have also been interacting with your staff. As you can imagine, those who are working on the drafting of the next aid package are receiving contributions from 435 different members.

DEADLINE: What about the movie theaters that have closed?

SCHIFF: I have spoken to people representing theater owners and people in the industry, from workers to executives, to try to strategize about everyone affected and speak to friends whose family members are suddenly unemployed from working in theaters.

All these companies and public businesses are being killed right now, be they cinemas, live theaters, restaurants, bars. Right now, any place where people congregate and enjoy being together is decimated. Therefore, we must make sure that any relief we get in this or the next package is fair and equitable for everyone, and is not the favorite, but rather that we make sure that people are not excluded because their employment is different from from someone from others.

DEADLINE: Is there any difficulty when it comes to entertainment, because a lot of the public thinks: ‘Oh, celebrities on the red carpet. Why would they need help? "They don't necessarily think of the workers you don't see on the screen.

SCHIFF: This is a perennial challenge that I have faced, really for the past 25 years, advocating that my constituents work in the industry, because the perception often in government is exactly that, that they are all movie stars and recording artists. and no I don't need help. This originally arose when we were facing runaway production. And then it emerged in the context of file sharing, IP theft. People couldn't understand why we had to worry about pirating movies, movies, music and television. So we have had to participate in that kind of educational effort all the time. I am sure this will be no different. People's first impulse will be to think, "This is an industry that doesn't need help." These are people who do not need help. What they don't realize is that the vast majority of people who work in the industry are like most Americans, living from one salary to another, and will be greatly affected by it.

DEADLINE: Will it help the industry that Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin is a former film financier?

SCHIFF: I think it helps, because you have an idea of ​​what the industry is made up of and the liquidity crisis facing the industry right now, as well as the crisis facing all workers in the industry. So that should help. And he has been a person we have been able to work with, even though the president can be very difficult to work with. So I think it will be beneficial to have someone who understands the industry there.

DEADLINE: Is that also a problem, which is leading this effort to highlight the need for industry workers? The President has been very critical of you personally.

SCHIFF: No, because this is an issue that will be negotiated by our leadership and will be part of the package that we are preparing. If it were a separate bill, it could be a separate matter. But this is something that affects any number of House and Senate members across the country. And I think frankly the main interlocutor in this has been the Secretary of the Treasury, rather than the President, putting this package together.

DEADLINE: What kinds of stories have you been hearing from your constituents working in the industry?

SCHIFF: People are really scared right now in terms of their health and the health of their families, but also in their ability to earn a living. They have rent payments, they have mortgage payments. They have food they need to buy, and suddenly their source of income is completely gone. They don't have a lot of savings, so I think they feel enormously vulnerable right now, and it's important for them to know that there is someone out there defending them.