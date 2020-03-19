Adam Schiff Leads Efforts In Congress To Extend Relief From Entertainment Industry – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML07fe7986b4f397a076cdf994fd1b224b11% %MINIFYHTML07fe7986b4f397a076cdf994fd1b224b12%

California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading efforts in Congress to secure relief benefits for freelancers and entertainment industry hires who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown, has joined three dozen other Democratic lawmakers in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urging them to advocate for aid programs for the industry's suddenly unemployed.

As first reported on Deadline earlier this week, IATSE says the shutdown has cost its 150,000 members some 120,000 industry-related jobs so far. Schiff also discussed her relief efforts today in a podcast with SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White.

"As members representing many constituents working in film, television, theater and live music, we recommend that you include protections for those who have lost their jobs due to cancellations and postponements related to the coronavirus in the entertainment industry," he says. the letter. “The unique independent nature of work in film, television, theater, and live music means that a large number of professionals who make these productions possible work only sporadically, often with long periods between paid jobs, and they have income from each project to Make ends meet, "the letter says." As a result, many of them are unable to qualify for traditional unemployment benefits or paid emergency leave, but are now unable to cover their basic expenses due to job loss.

“In the coming weeks, it is critical that Congress provide aid to affected workers and their families. Particularly affected are freelancers, contractors, and other freelancers who, in many cases, lack the resources of a large employer, as well as the unemployment and paid leave protections provided to traditional employees. As events are suspended, contracts are postponed, performances are canceled, and other job opportunities are reduced, we must ensure that relief is provided to all affected workers, regardless of the structure of their employment.

In particular, we recommend that you include protections for freelance and contract workers in the entertainment industry who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-related cancellations or deferrals. For every worker or artist on stage or in front of the camera, there are dozens more making a living in this industry, an industry in crisis, with virtually all workplaces in the country closed during the past week.

In addition to Schiff, who led the House impeachment efforts, the letter was signed by Representatives Karen Bass (D-CA), Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Tony Cárdenas (D- CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), David N. Cicilline (D-RI), Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-CA), Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY), Jim Cooper (D -TN), J. Luis Correa (D-CA), Rosa L. DeLauro (D-CT), Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Jimmy Gómez (D-CA), Debra A. Haaland (D-NM), Hakeem S. Jeffries (D-NY), Henry C. "Hank" Johnson, Jr (D-GA), William R. Keating (D-MA), Ted Lieu (D- CA), Alan S. Lowenthal (D-CA), Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) , Grace F Napolitano (D-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Kathleen M. Rice (D-NY), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Harley Rouda (D-CA), Linda T. Sánchez ( D- CA), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Janice D. Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL ) and John A Yarmuth (D-KY).

Meanwhile, Schiff, whose district includes West Hollywood and Burbank, discussed his relief efforts on the podcast with Carteris and White. (Listen to it here).

"We are in the process of trying, in my office, to address the needs of so many people in the entertainment industry who may not qualify for the relief we passed in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act we approved last week," said. said to the two union leaders. That bipartisan bill, which has not yet passed the Senate until the President, provides expanded access to paid emergency sick leave, paid emergency family leave to ensure that workers who are sick or care for a member From the family or a child who is at home, schools can receive a payment and continue doing what they should do as productive members of society, but also aware of not running the risk of not transmitting the virus to others or spreading it themselves.

"But there are still a lot of people who don't cover, particularly in the entertainment industry, where many creative professionals have sporadic work schedules, contracts with different employers, so they may not be covered by these benefits that target traditional employees. So I've been leading a group of colleagues in the house to urge our House leadership that, during the next round of legislation, we expand protections to include freelance and contract workers in the entertainment industry and others who are in a similar situation to guarantee benefits, it can be calculated based on the promised earnings of a contract that can be canceled or postponed, not only retrospectively or retrospectively based on previous work. "