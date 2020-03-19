Academy of Country Music Announces "Our Country,quot; Television Special in Place of Awards Ceremony – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In lieu of the Academy of Country Music Awards amid the global coronavirus pandemic, some of the biggest stars in country music will perform from their homes in a two-hour television special titled "ACM Presents: Our Country "

"Although the long-awaited 55th ACM Awards show cannot take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to offer fans a special entertaining ACM Country Music as planned," said ACM CEO Damon. Whiteside.

“We are delighted to announce & # 39; ACM Presents: Our Country & # 39 ;, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and relive some of the best moments from the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and security of their own homes. "

Top Country artists will play acoustic ensembles of their country hits live from their homes via video chat and have "intimate conversations."

"With appearances and concerts canceled, Country Music's biggest stars practice social estrangement by staying home and inviting fans to join them for a new type of entertainment special," the Academy announced.

Video clips of past broadcasts of the ACM Award will also be played during the virtual event.

Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. The special is scheduled to air April 5 on Up News Info at 5 p.m.