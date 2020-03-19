A spirit of protest: how Indians unite in Punjab | Religion

%MINIFYHTML7bfc3df1b5293475f903316abad3d63b11% %MINIFYHTML7bfc3df1b5293475f903316abad3d63b12%

Malerkotla, Punjab – At lunchtime, on a bright Sunday in mid-February, the small paths leading to the Malerkotla grain market, the only Muslim-majority city in the Indian state of Punjab, they drowned with parked charter buses.

A tractor towing a trailer full of gray-bearded Sikh farmers moved slowly between vehicles and groups of protesters with placards, passed a few policemen directing traffic with long limbs and turbans, and then stopped.



His cargo landed: a gang of men with spare frames looking like years of work in the sun. They shuffled through a row of closed windows, then turned a corner. Soon, they had merged with the crowd: a placid phalanx of swaying heads, some in turbans and many in caps, moving steadily toward the blasting speakers.



A slogan bounced around the crowded plaza: "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas mein hain behen bhai." – an affirmation of brotherly sentiment in communities of faith.

Similar solidarity pledges have been shouted at marches and sat across the country in the turbulent months since the Hindu nationalist government led by the Bharatiya Janata party enacted a new citizenship law in December. The law, called the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, offers accelerated naturalization to Afghan, Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants who belong to any of the region's major religions except Islam. For the first time in the constitutionally secular history of India, Indian character has been explicitly and legally conditioned on religion. Across India, millions have taken to the streets in a show of resistance.

In the female zone of the protest camp, Sikh and Hindu women in dupattas sat among Muslim women in burqas and hijabs (Al Jazeera)

At the protest sites I visited in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, their union sayings sounded challenging. This was national unity as resistance: fragile and firm.

But in Malerkotla, there was a real safety note in the community friendship trials. The atmosphere was festive. The children were wearing their best clothes. Small groups of policemen walked through the crowd chatting and sipping from small cardboard teacups.

In the spirit of the Sikh langar tradition, food served to everyone regardless of caste or religion, free food was distributed everywhere: rotis and chickpea curry, pakoras de pan.

A couple of young men were standing on the bed of a parked truck throwing oranges, which grow well in Punjab, to passers-by. Orange peels studded the asphalt, and its scent flavored the air.

This was the largest anti-CAA demonstration in Punjab to date, and in crowds between 50,000 and 140,000, a large majority of the protesters appeared to be Sikh and Hindu.

The keynote speaker that day, civil and human rights activist Harsh Mander, who addressed dozens of anti-CAA protests across the country, told me it was easily the largest gathering of non-Muslim protesters he had ever seen.

"The BJP (the ruling party) had thought that only Muslims would take to the streets," said one protester, "but the situation is very different: all of India is out."

A demonstration of indivisibility.

Earlier that morning, as the mist still muffled the long views of Punjab's green winter wheat fields, Navdeep Kaur boarded a rented bus with 50 other Sikh women.

They drove 100 kilometers (62 miles) from their village in the Mansa district, and arrived in time for Kaur and seven of her friends to stay on the floral-patterned mat that surrounded the speakers' podium.

Kaur, a 40-year-old farmer and mother with a light, tanned complexion and a generous smile, was here, she said, because "we know Muslims are in Malerkotla."

Kaur wanted to play his part in what he considered a massive demonstration of indivisibility. "This kala kanoon,"he explained, using a phrase in Hindi that translates into black law, "It's like the 1947 partition, a second time. I'm against further division."

It was a comparison that would express itself many more times that day: the memory of India's native violence felt urgent and close at hand.

Although February is late winter in Punjab, the sun was hot in the early afternoon and protesters were resting in shady areas under the trees (Al Jazeera)

In 1947, Punjab was at the epicenter of the sectarian massacres that assisted the separation of the subcontinent in India and Pakistan; the new border cut off western Punjab from the east.

As up to two million people were killed in neighbor-to-neighbor atrocities, with Muslims on one side and Hindus and Sikhs on the other, Punjab combined lost approximately 2.3 to 3.2 million people from death and unregistered migration.

While a third of East Punjab residents had been Muslims, in the Indian state they converted, Muslims made up only 2 percent of the population.

According to Parminder Singh, a retired professor of English at Amritsar and a lecturer at the Malerkotla rally, partition stories are always reactivated in times of sectarian strife.

Singh, who was born in 1951, did not witness the partition himself, but like many other Punjabi, he inherited memories of his parents and grandparents, friendships that his father had shared with Muslim children before leaving or dying; His grandfather's efforts to help Muslim neighbors securely cross the border.

Still, he said, "When I was a child, partition was not an active part of my conscious being. But when communal terrorism came to Punjab in the 1980s, when we started to face communalism in our own lives, you started to think on the partition again. "

When protesters in Malerkotla sing "san santalis banne nahi denge,quot;, a promise not to allow a repeat of 1947, he explained: "It means that trauma is coming to life again in the current situation, a situation once again dominated by ideas and policies communal. "

A blessing

I found Baldev Singh in the harsh mid-afternoon heat, near a water station manned by volunteers. Baldev Singh, a 79-year-old Sikh wheat farmer from a place called Bhucho Kalan, has memories of a child's partition: a patch of remembered stories and his own faded impressions.

"In 1947, people said that Sikh people from other villages came and attacked Muslims in our village. Some Muslims left, others were hiding in their homes," he told me. A younger man had approached to listen. He intervened: "That is the history of each town."

But there is an exception: in Malerkotla, no one died and very few Muslims fled. Throughout the princely state, Punjab was on fire. A soldier in the Malerkotla army would later describe seeing bloated bodies, victims of upstream violence, adrift in the stream of an irrigation canal.

Still, within the limits of Malerkotla, peace remained.

Once a princely state, Malerkotla, known as an "oasis of tolerance,quot; for its history of interfaith harmony, is the only remaining Muslim-majority city in Punjab (Al Jazeera).

"It turns out that peace is as multi-causal as conflict," writes Anna Bigelow, a professor of religious studies at Stanford, who spent a year and a half living in Malerkotla in the early 2000s, studying her enduring and calm civic identity.

But locally, Bigelow notes, the most popular explanation for the extraordinary calm in the partition dates back almost two and a half centuries.

In 1705, the region was at war, and the tenth Sikh guru's two youngest sons, Gobind Singh, had been captured by the Mughal forces at Sirhind. The captors planned to execute the children by covering them alive inside an airless chamber.

Nawab Sher Muhammad Khan of Malerkotla, an ally of the capture force, argued against his murder.

"He raised his voice. It was a very human act, and it has been appreciated in Sikh history," said Nadeem Anwar Khan, a congressional party politician and an eighth-generation descendant of Nawab Sher Muhammad Khan, who watched the protest speeches. from a plastic chair in a VIP area on one side of the dais.

Even if Sher MuhammadEfforts to rescue the children finally failed, Guru Gobind Singh I heard of his intercession and, in gratitude, blessed his kingdom. It was this blessing, locals say, that saved Malerkotla from attacks in 1947.

Inspired by history

In February, awareness of the city's special history seemed to project a kind of talismanic calm onto the protesters.

After saying goodbye to Baldev Singh and his friends, a black-bearded man wearing sunglasses and a plastic trilby in the colors of the Indian flag approached me, from which a second tricolor sprouted on a flag-shaped flagpole. straw. He introduced himself as Abdul Rashid, an employee of the Malerkotla municipal council, and told me that although he feared the kala kanoon that divided India, Malerkotla was still a safe place.

A column of protesters with the Indian flag over their heads marched around the perimeter of the Malerkotla protest site. "We want to show our freedom by wearing the tricolor," said a protester in a tricolor hat (Al Jazeera)

What happened in Uttar Pradesh, he said, referring to a deadly police crackdown on Muslim communities in that state after the protests, could not happen here. "Here, everyone is our brother," he said, with the kind of confidence that made his statement sound almost literal.

"All countries choose their past to authenticate their present, but it is something that is extremely proactive taken up for this community, "Anna Bigelow, the Stanford academic, told me one morning on the phone, a few days after the protest.

Malerkotla was not "an idealized world," he said; his tranquility had not been reached by accident. "The partition was then, and still is, a reminder of the fragility of any policy. The people of Malerkotla know how easy it is that this did not happen; they know that their neighbors suffered."

Since independence, too, Malerkotla's secularism has had to be actively administered, he explained; Community harmony has been a shared and conscious project. Invoking those historical moments where "everyone felt they belonged," and making it seem relevant, "takes effort," Bigelow said. "It is something that Malerkotla is very practiced in."

He had noticed something similar, the rare vitality of the story, in other anti-CAA protests, elsewhere in India. Lately, it seems, the talks had developed a reflective worm habit in the past, until 2002, and the massacres of Muslims in Gujarat, for example, or beyond the days of the independence struggle. The images of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian constitution, have been ubiquitous in protests across the country.

A young local waved a black flag and a placard with the crossed out images of three leaders of the ruling party: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath. All three have been accused by protesters of fanning communal tensions (Al Jazeera)

"Actually, history plays its own role in a movement," said Parminder Singh.

Singh had been invited to Malerkotla as a representative of a group called the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, formed in memory of a gang of diasporic freedom fighters from the early 20th century called the Ghadar Party.

Over the microphone, he had recounted stories of "rarely spoken,quot; Muslim leaders in India's early fight for independence. "Historical events and numbers give us support, and can inspire us," he said.

A revolutionary spirit

Just after four o'clock, the grain market began to empty. Flows of people wandered onto the outer roads, past the police, who leaned back in plastic chairs under umbrellas and a herd of cows.

At the edge of the plaza, volunteers dismantled a stand covered with a banner that read, along with an anti-CAA hashtag, "Modi is jealous because we have real titles."

The women in burqas carried tired, sun-lulled children. Small groups of women wrapped in bright yellow dupattas stood out among their most sober protesters. Among them were Navdeep Kaur and his friends, finding their way back to their bus. The color they used, citric, like the canary but more acidic, is called basanti, the color of spring.

A Sikh woman in a basanti dupatta: color is associated with a prominent farmers' union, but also with sacrifice and the patriotic spirit (Al Jazeera)

Here and there, on the road from Malerkotla, I saw glimpses in the fields, where a mustard crop had flourished. Color indicates celebration, reminiscent of a spring kite flying festival in Punjab. Perhaps Kaur and her friends used it because it was associated with the agricultural union to which they belonged. But, in the correct context, Basanti also invokes the memory of a long-dead freedom fighter named Bhagat Singh. "I am with the ideology of Bhagat Singh," Kaur told me.

Like many others among the millions who have taken to the streets since December, Kaur was new to this type of activism. She had always been "with the people," he said, participating in the kind of localized bread and butter protests organized by his farmers union, but not in this "political form," not, at least, nationally. scale, for a national cause.

The specter of social fracture had changed that: now, Kaur said, he felt he knew "what was right."

In January, she volunteered to travel to the capital as part of a convoy of Sikh farmers offering to langar at Shaheen Bagh, the Muslim women-led marathon on a part of the South Delhi road that has become the site iconic of the fight against CAA Resistance. "They were good people," he recalled, "and they were together."

On stage in Shaheen Bagh, Kaur would have seen the photo of Bhagat Singh hanging in a makeshift gallery of patriotic rebels and pioneers, the ghosts that guide the story.

From the Malerkotla stage, the speakers raised slogans of unity against what many of them described as the divisive efforts of the government (Al Jazeera)

I also saw his face swaying on banners in Malerkotla. In portraits, Bhagat Singh is always mustached and handsome, and he is always very young: he was 23 years old when he was executed by the British in 1931. In some images, he wears a beige, angular hat; quite often he has a basanti turban.

"He never actually wore that colored turban," Chaman Lal, a scholar from Bhagat Singh, told me later on the phone. "The idea has taken root in people's minds because of the popular media," he blames a famous movie and famous song.

But Lal, who had also been to Malerkotla that Sunday, admitted that even an ahistorical Basanti tribute at a protest still amounted to a celebration of Bhagat Singh's revolutionary spirit.

"In it, they find a person who really gives them the true sense of nation, who made no distinction between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs. He supported all oppressed people," Lal explained.

To Lal, it seemed that the revival of the heroes of the independence movement was a tacit acknowledgment of unfinished business. "What I feel is that this is an eruption of all the problems that were part of the fight for freedom and that were never resolved," he reflected. "The construction of the nation is still in progress."

For Kaur, Bhagat Singh was a source of courage. "Bhagat Singh was hanged for his resistance to kala kanoon," she had said, sitting cross-legged in the sun and smiling. "He was hanged by the people, and we are with him."