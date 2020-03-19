A mechanic is quietly transforming muscle cars in an unmarked garage

%MINIFYHTML7d666e3590556964c7cb5b680b57bd7411% %MINIFYHTML7d666e3590556964c7cb5b680b57bd7412%

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Men talk about Plum Crazy Purple, Vitamin C Orange and Sassy Grass Green.

These are the colors of his childhood.

These are the colors of classic cars that bring back memories of a simpler time a long time ago, when the United States had only three television networks and driving to the grocery store with mom or dad seemed like a reward.

That's why a little-known 48-year-old mechanic works a 7:30 a.m. day. at 3:30 p.m. at Fiat Chrysler in Warren, Michigan, he is considered one of the best muscle car restoration experts in North America.

Dave Dudek does most of the work in an unmarked garage in Clinton Township, having moved from Warren after someone bought the building and evicted everyone. His small private business is word of mouth and he rejects more projects than he accepts. Her clients for the past decade have been mostly men.

“The funny thing is that the Chrysler was the poor man's muscle car. In the collector market, they rule, "said Dudek. "This is the first car that took his wife on a date, and brought her baby home."

Dudek, a skilled dealer living in St. Clair Shores, has repaired forklifts and trucks at the Fiat Chrysler Stamping Plant factory for 23 years. As the son of a hot tar roofer and housewife, he fell in love with muscle cars when his father brought home a 1969 Barracuda blue convertible.

“Daddy liked cars a little bit, but I fell in love with that car. I was about 14 years old, ”said Dudek, who grew up in Taylor and Sterling Heights. "If he was getting a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread for Mom, he would go no matter what."

He is working on 11 cars of clients who live in Miami, New York and near Alberta, Canada. Transforming them is her hobby. A single car can take up to a year. And finding original pieces is like a national junkyard treasure hunt.

"I put a couple of three hours a day in these cars," said Dudek. “I am making sure that each bolt is the exact bolt that the car left the factory with. Each one has a badge. Who made the lock for Chrysler or GM or wherever? If they are supposed to be silver zinc, it is silver zinc. I constantly encounter dead ends. I have six screws I need and I have four screws and I need to find a junkyard in Arizona or Minnesota to see if they have two screws for me. It's just a constant challenge. "

Muscle Muscle of the poor man ’

Peter Swainson, 61, of Red Deer, Alberta, Western Canada, has worked with Dudek for more than a decade. He has a collection of over twelve dozen classic muscle cars housed on his farm.

"These cars represent our youth. For boys my age, it's about memories, "Swainson said." The boys liked to ride in the cool cars that made noise and had some speed. It was an exciting time with wild colors and individuality. Now all of these cars that are being built today look alike. They are all gray, black or white. "

Looking back, he noted that the Plymouth Road Runner was supposed to be "the muscle of a poor man,quot; and the company discovered a niche with guys who wanted high performance on a tight budget. These cars, Swainson said, demanded respect.

He described how Dudek goes beyond restoring cars to their original condition by rebuilding everything to maximize performance.

"He is using more up-to-date material. I look at my engines and they look completely original: the look, the color, the engine. All the components attached, all original. But the internal engine is updated with pistons, rods, crankshaft and camshaft. The latest materials offer maximum performance, "said Swainson.

Seeing the process can be amazing.

“You completely disassemble the car. All nuts and bolts are removed, "Swainson said." We put what remains of the body on a large grill, such as a roast, chicken or turkey, "said Swainson, owner of Southside Dodge in the province of Alberta." My father started our dealership in 1971. And I bought it from him. From the time he was 10 years old, he was crazy about Chrysler products. "

Swainson sometimes runs with his cars. He also likes to drive slowly alone.

"It is a good mental break, just relax," he said. "Today's cars are very easy and simple to drive. But this is a 50-year-old technology. You feel the car much more, you feel like you are part of the car. The double exhaust rumbles and makes your heart pump when you step on the gas and you hear the guttural sound of the engine. The boys love that. "

The private car restoration business happened by accident for Dudek.

About 15 years ago, he brought his repainted 1968 GTS Dodge Dart to a car show in Columbus, Ohio. Someone left a note on his windshield asking to do a photo shoot in a magazine. Dudek knew his friends were close and thought the note was a joke. But it was legit.

Since then, he has worked on hundreds of cars, from total restoration to special treatment, including engine modification. So it does an authentic restoration and also an engine modification, making the cars more reliable than they originally were. These are called rest-mods.

His current projects include two Cuda & # 39; 70 & # 39; convertibles, a Cuda & # 39; 71 & # 39; convertible, a Hemi Charger R / T & # 39; 71, a Charger R / T & # 39; 71, a Charger R / T & # 39; 71 with a rare sunroof, a & # 39; 68 Charger R / T, an & # 39; 69 Hemi Road Runner, an & # 39; 71 Hemi GTX, a & # 39; 69 Dodge Daytona and a & # 39; 69 Plymouth Belvedere.

"The Belvedere was a low-end Chrysler product, but I'm putting in one of the Hellcat engines," said Dudek. "Loader & # 39; 71 wants to enjoy the car with modern technology. I took an engine out of a Hellcat and put it in the old muscle car. You can't match the reliability of new cars."

The car sells for $ 450,000

A man from Rochester, New York, paid $ 450,000 for a rare 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda convertible in Sassy Grass Green and asked Dudek to tear it apart and reassemble it.

"The whole car needs to be taken apart and every detail needs to be redone," Dudek said. "It may be worth $ 700,000 when we're done with it."

That same guy paid $ 2.1 million and $ 3.3 million for two other uda Cuda convertibles.

Record sale of $ 3.78 million

The current record for an American muscle car to be sold at public auction is $ 3.78 million for the 1971 Plymouth Hemi & # 39; Cuda convertible sold in 2014 by Mecum Auctions, said Jonathan Klinger, vice president of Hagerty, editor of Hagerty Price, based in Traverse City. Guide and the world's largest classic car insurer.

The 1968 Ford Mustang driven by actor Steve McQueen in "Bullitt,quot; sold at auction on Friday for $ 3.74 million, including the buyer's premium. Auctioneers wondered if a famous Hollywood car could dethrone uda Cuda.

“When you say the most expensive muscle cars ever sold, it's generally something with a Hemi – Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth. There seems to be a heightened sense of Detroit pride. … The hot rod culture was born in southern California. American muscle cars were born in Detroit in response. They had all of these young military men returning from World War II in high adrenaline combat modes. Auto manufacturers wanted to capitalize on that enthusiasm. That led to the muscle car wars. "

"Crazy Custom Compilations,quot;

Klinger, a classic car expert, had never heard of Dudek until Free Press asked. After a little independent research, Klinger called back and said, "He does a great job. It's a one-off thing to do full-blown Concours D’Elegance, 100 percent authentic restoration, and crazy custom builds."

Collectors come to Dudek because he has created hundreds of spreadsheets that illustrate what cars were like. It is your own reference guide. Completely restores Chrysler's muscle cars and has done engine work on the Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac GTO, and Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

"I've made a lot of record cars," said Dudek. “One sold for $ 305,000, a green 1970 Coronet RT Hemi. … It was just attention to detail, each nut and bolt from the bottom of the tire to the top of the roof. Every closure, even under the dash, things you don't see. The color of the paint, everything. Exactly how it left the factory.

Unbelievably, perform period-correct muscle car restorations with museum-quality cars that can run a quarter mile in 10 seconds.

140 miles per hour in 9.9 seconds

Two decades ago, Dudek co-founded a racing organization called F.A.S.T., which stands for "Factory Tire Appearing."

Muscle car owners in the US USA And Canada meets approximately six times a year and compete for states, including New York, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, and Georgia. The race at US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan can attract up to 100 racers.

"Many of the race cars are wearing original window decals and appear to have come out of the showroom floor," said Dudek, who runs in his 1969 Hemi-powered Plymouth Road Runner.

He surprised viewers by clocking 9,902 seconds at 140.31 miles per hour at Maryland International Raceway.

Relive the stories of our parents

Donny Brass, 54, of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Is chief compliance officer for a mortgage company that knows Dudek through the 1966 Brass Corvette.

"My dad bought the car in '68. He got a little old showing the car and doing cruising things, so I decided to try … running," said Brass. "I have a 2006 Corvette Z06 that is faster but not as fast. Fun. Classic cars have nostalgia and romance. It's a way to relive the stories our parents told. "

He continued: “People tell you that these are too valuable cars to do something with. My father was one of those over-valuable guys when it came to that car. But I think I would be proud now. Winning races is not the point. You're smiling from ear to ear, whether you've won or lost. "

He has run the quarter mile in 12.34 seconds at 110 miles per hour.

Looking back, Brass said, “I remember riding behind the seats where there is no seat when I was a young child. They would have me and my sister behind the seats in the storage area. ”

"Quick as hell,quot;

Mark Trostle, chief design officer for Mopar and Ram at Fiat Chrysler, does not know Dudek or his work, but said: "Enthusiasm for today's muscle cars is fueled by iconic cars from the 1960s and 1970s … I think it's great that there are people in the industry dedicated to keeping the soul of that era alive. "

Dudek's hobby is completely independent of his employer.

"I like to work on things," he said. I am now seven years from retirement with a pension. I will not spoil that. I am a cancer survivor, six years cancer free from lymiles not hodgkin per houroma. You don't know how long you are going to live. I like these cars. Working for Chrysler is good money to pay for your house and daily living. If I want to take my family on vacation or run with my own cars, I will need extra money. I have two kids. I like to make show cars run so fast. I have a little niche here. "

His wife, Kelly, 49, a plastics company administrator, met her husband while sailing with his girlfriends on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville, Mich.

"He was sailing with his friends in his Mustang GT & # 39; 88 convertible looking for a race," he said. “His passion for cars was abnormal and obsessive at the time. Over the course of 30 years, it's never been gone. "

She continued: “This has infected me and our two children. Three years ago, I bought a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and he propelled me to race down the drag strip. I did it and I love it. "She ran a 10.71 at 128 miles per hour.