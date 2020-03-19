A man catches the coronavirus while visiting his lover in Italy!

A man reportedly contracted coronavirus after traveling to Italy to cheat on his wife with his Italian lover.

According to the UK news outlet The Sun, the man's wife is also in quarantine, but she still has no idea how she contracted the virus.

The outlet reports that he told public health coordinators in northern England how the deadly virus was spread during the secret trip abroad. The man remains unidentified, The Sun says he is in his early 30s and told his wife that he was on a business trip to the UK; she doesn't even know that he left the country.

He is described as "wealthy and in a high-flying job," and told doctors that the matter was with a woman, but declined to name her.

His wife is currently in quarantine at the couple's "luxurious,quot; home in northern England, happily unconscious.