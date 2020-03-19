"A lot to do,quot;; Health expert says more must be done to slow down the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa0cbffeffcb4bcdaebc66405e2de326511% %MINIFYHTMLa0cbffeffcb4bcdaebc66405e2de326512%

DANVILLE (KPIX 5) – After the second full day of the shelter-in-place order in each Bay Area county, some health experts question whether the efforts are sufficient.

"We are getting there, but we are not there yet," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, UC Berkeley Chief of Epidemiology.



"We still have a lot of people who are away from home and of course people have to buy their food, there are things that people absolutely have to do, but it's not clear to me that people take it as seriously as they need to," Reingold said.

He says the way some people are reacting to the shelter in place is a start, but he feels that more needs to be done to really curb the spread of COVID-19 in the communities.

"Are there better ways to organize queues in supermarkets so that people are not shoulder to shoulder? Can we decide that maybe some construction is not essential for the next few weeks? I think there is room for improvement," said Reingold.

The San Rafael Peakcock Gap Golf Course is still open because it qualifies as outdoor exercise.

"The coronavirus, the talk about it has been a bit of a stretch for me. I still want to do my daily activities and go out and enjoy life still," says Daniel O & # 39; Rourke, who was playing golf on Wednesday.

"We as a community need to do a better job of perhaps some personal sacrifice to reduce illness and death in other fragile members of our society," Reingold advised.

He says that people should be prepared to deal with this in the long term and that we will see the coronavirus impacting the Bay Area for months instead of just a few weeks.