A drug called losartan could help us beat the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da11% %MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da12%

Scientists at the University of Minnesota are testing the blood pressure medication losartan to see if it can prevent COVID-19 infection or reduce symptoms.

The drug, which is a widely available generic drug, can help by blocking a site in the cells that the virus uses.

Doctors are also testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to see if it can help stem the tide of the pandemic.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A generic blood pressure medication can ultimately help doctors fight the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease that results from an infection. How Reuters Reports, scientists at the University of Minnesota are trying to determine if the drug can prevent the virus from causing severe symptoms and perhaps even prevent the virus from multiplying rapidly within the body.

Losartan, also sold under the brand name Cozaar, blocks a specific receptor on cells that the virus can exploit. Preventing the virus from binding to cells could dramatically alter a patient's recovery time from the virus, or even slow the spread of the pandemic as a whole. First, however, we need to know what works.

%MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da13% %MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da14%

The rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide is not surprising when looking at the virus-related data and our response. It is highly contagious and people infected with the virus can remain symptom-free for weeks before appearing ill. During this time, the virus spreads easily and you would never know that you were transmitting the disease to others.

%MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da15% %MINIFYHTML01ac8b8dbcf4b0b508f982eb5ec302da16%

Until now, our response to the pandemic has been to test symptomatic people and issue blockades and quarantines, while advising social distancing even for those who appear healthy. However, without knowing who has it and who doesn't, these measures may not be enough to prevent the virus from wreaking havoc for the foreseeable future.

Because of this, scientists are struggling to find a way to reduce the number of new cases in any way they can. In addition to testing the blood pressure drug losartan, scientists are testing hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, to see if it can also help prevent infections or shorten recovery times. Trials are currently underway, but it may be weeks before we know the results.

If any of these medications is effective, the next step is to ensure that they are safe to use for this new purpose. This is especially true in the case of losartan, which affects blood pressure. Preventing a COVID-19 infection is not beneficial if that treatment produces life-threatening side effects anyway.

While we wait to hear the results of these trials from scientists, it is important that we all follow the recommendations for social distancing and avoid large gatherings of people. If you can stay home, do so, but if not, wash your hands often and do your best to stay away from others.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock