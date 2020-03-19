A detective chased rhino poachers. Now he is dead.

For years, the police detective had patrolled deep in South Africa's parks and game reserves investigating rhino poachers, including the police, in a country that is home to the vast majority of the world's rhino population.

The detective, Lieutenant Colonel. Leroy Bruwer had been well aware that the job was risky; He was assaulted and his car damaged two years ago in retaliation for testifying at a court hearing about an alleged stealth boss.

On Tuesday morning, Colonel Bruwer was driving to work when he was killed by armed men with what appeared to be "large-caliber weapons,quot; in the north-eastern city of Mbombela, South African police said. Colonel Bruwer, 49, died at the scene.

Police are now investigating the murder of the man known as "one of the best rhino policemen in history," a key role on a key front in the global campaign to save the rhino from extinction. South Africa, whose approximately 20,000 wild rhinos represent more than 80 percent of the world's remaining rhino population, is also the country most affected by rhino poaching, according to Save the Rhino, a conservation group based in Greater Brittany.