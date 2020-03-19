A detective chased rhino poachers. Now he is dead.

For years, the police detective had patrolled deep in South Africa's parks and game reserves investigating rhino poachers, including the police, in a country that is home to the vast majority of the world's rhino population.
The detective, Lieutenant Colonel. Leroy Bruwer had been well aware that the job was risky; He was assaulted and his car damaged two years ago in retaliation for testifying at a court hearing about an alleged stealth boss.
On Tuesday morning, Colonel Bruwer was driving to work when he was killed by armed men with what appeared to be "large-caliber weapons,quot; in the north-eastern city of Mbombela, South African police said. Colonel Bruwer, 49, died at the scene.
Police are now investigating the murder of the man known as "one of the best rhino policemen in history," a key role on a key front in the global campaign to save the rhino from extinction. South Africa, whose approximately 20,000 wild rhinos represent more than 80 percent of the world's remaining rhino population, is also the country most affected by rhino poaching, according to Save the Rhino, a conservation group based in Greater Brittany.
In the past decade, poachers have killed more than 8,880 African rhinos, says the charity.
The South African national police commissioner condemned the murder of Colonel Bruwer and promised a thorough investigation. Two men were questioned on Wednesday, according to a South African media report.
Police said Colonel Bruwer had excelled at "solving complex cases, particularly related to rhino poaching."
Colonel Bruwer, commander of an organized crime investigation unit in Mpumalanga province, was honored as the unit's best detective in 2016 for his role in bringing to trial three police officers suspected of rhino poaching in 2014, who they were later found guilty and removed from service.
Mpumalanga, the province in which Colonel Brewer was shot, has been fighting to thwart both rhino poaching and the often violent kidnapping of armored vehicles carrying cash, Brig said. Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the priority crime unit, in a telephone interview.
In recent years, Colonel Bruwer led an investigation into an alleged rhino poaching boss: Petrus Mabuza, an entrepreneur known as "Mr. Big,quot; – and his testimony in a high-profile case involving Mr. Mabuza called widespread attention.
While testifying in the case in October 2018, Colonel Bruwer expressed fear for the lives of those on his investigative team after Mr. Mabuza's supporters demanding his release attacked the detective. Colonel Bruwer's car was also damaged, but it was unclear who did it. The prosecutor in the case was also threatened, the newspaper Lowvelder reported.
Mr. Mabuza was first charged with six charges related to rhino poaching and released on bail in July 2018. He was subsequently arrested again and released on bail in January 2019. His trial will continue later. this year.
Colonel Bruwer's passion for wildlife began in childhood. Her father worked for many years in Kruger National Park, the site of frequent poaching incidents, said Kobus van der Walt, who worked closely with Colonel Bruwer and is a lawyer in the province's asset confiscation unit. Mpumalanga.
Poaching investigations often brought Colonel Bruwer and Mr. van der Walt back to the park to assess crime scenes, the lawyer said in a telephone interview on Thursday. On these trips, the detective would recognize "small animals, plants and, just by listening, a bird," said van der Walt.
Colonel Bruwer also stood out for the meticulous case files he presented to prosecutors, van der Walt said.
"They were carefully written, in a specific font to make them presentable and easy to read," he said. "There were no gaps in his records."
Demand for rhino horns skyrocketed in the 1970s and 1980s due to its use in traditional Asian medicines and its status as a symbol of wealth, and conservationists have since struggled to protect animals.
The number of rhinos killed by their horns in South Africa dropped to 594 in 2019, compared to 769 killed the year before. However, the Minister of Environment of South Africa, Barbara Creecy, announced in February that wildlife trafficking remains "a highly sophisticated form of serious transnational organized crime that threatens national security."
The animals' habitats are also at risk because the land is being rapidly cleared for shelter, logging, and agriculture.
"Rhinos continue to be threatened by organized crime syndicates as well as the availability of adequate long-term habitat," the World Wide Fund for Nature said last month.
Jamie Joseph, the director of Saving the Wild, a South African-based environmental organization that aided in Mr. Mabuza's investigation, called Colonel Bruwer "one of the best rhino policemen in history,quot; and said that his death left "a void that could never be full. "
She said in an email Thursday that she also feared for the safety of others who assisted in the case. "If I'm not the next to be killed, then it's someone from my team," she said.
But Mister van der Walt said the detective's murder would only intensify his drive to catch and prosecute poachers.
"If 10 of us are killed," he said, "there are 20 more of us."
Iliana Magra reported from London and Lynsey Chutel from Johannesburg.