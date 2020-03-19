A comparison of coronaviruses: Italy and the United Kingdom | Italy

%MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8711% %MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8712%

London, United Kingdom – In the past few weeks I have felt that my two national identities were out of sync.

On the one hand, daily life in London continued as usual, the coronavirus outbreak was mainly relegated to newsletters and some conversations. A concern, of course, but nothing that could impact my fellow Londoners beyond the strange canceled vacations.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8713% %MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8714%

However, all the time, the reports and social media news he received from Italy told a very different story. The COVID-19 outbreak turned my family and friends' lives upside down, affecting my native Italy more than any other country outside of China. At first it was worrying, then shocking. From a distance, it took me a while to realize that what I felt was fear. Now that fear has come to the UK.

%MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8715% %MINIFYHTMLc4452427d4aa8be507a2085ba7007c8716%

In London, the country's coronavirus hotspot with one-third of all deaths recorded, mortuaries are now expanding. It may not be enough. In the city of Bergamo, in northern Italy, one of those most affected by the virus, army vehicles have to carry the bodies to nearby provinces, as the city's crematorium can no longer cope. If Italy has been a few weeks ahead in this crisis, what can the UK learn from the Italian case that will avoid similar chilling images here?

Coronavirus: What is life like under lock and key? (2:34)

The coronavirus officially hit Italy in mid-February, when the first patient known to be infected in the country was diagnosed. Since then, Italy has introduced increasingly restrictive measures to try to stem the exponential spread of the disease. The rest of the world, especially its European neighbors, were horrified as the rate of contagion and deaths increased. The measures that Italy took often seemed as shocking as the contagion itself.

First came the blockade and quarantine of the so-called "Red Zone,quot; around the affected northern towns. Dozens of roadblocks attended by the police, and residents can only leave their homes to obtain items such as food and medicine. It was supposed to last two weeks, but on March 8 the quarantine was extended to the entire Lombardy region and other provinces, including Milan, the financial heart of Italy.

Less than 48 hours later, the quarantine was extended again, this time throughout Italy. A country of 60 million people was locked up. This was not China; Italy is a liberal western democracy and suddenly people were not allowed to leave their homes without a valid reason.

It seemed unreal. And for those without direct ties to Italy, it remained unreal for many weeks. The question that kept coming up was "Why Italy?" There is still no clear answer to that. Had the country been unlucky? Was your aging population the reason for the high death toll? Are they the most tactile forms of greeting from Italians behind the rising contagion rate? And the scariest question of all: "Could it happen here?"

Little by little, that final question has at least been answered. Yes, it could happen here. It's happening here. The rate of COVID-19 infection and deaths is growing exponentially. It's no longer just about washing your hands and vague advice about social estrangement. All schools will close from Friday. Large-scale events have been canceled. Although the churches were still celebrating Mass last Sunday, as Pope Francis was seen walking through a mysteriously deserted Rome, there will be no public gatherings in the churches after Friday night.

Supermarket shelves are emptying. In Italy there was a streak of pasta, in the UK it's toilet paper. Hand sanitizers are like gold dust. Most of the social gatherings, even the small parties organized by the stubborn few who took the World War II message of encouragement "Keep Calm and Carry On,quot; which means "Bury your head in the sand,quot; have been canceled.

Elderly and vulnerable people are in self-isolation for months. But the most important similarity between the UK now and Italy a few weeks ago is that the British are now also scared.

In Italy, the move to national closure was gradual, and could well be the UK's next step.

When Lombardy was closed on March 8, Italy had more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 233 deaths. When the UK announced the closure of schools on March 18, it counted 2,626 positive COVID-19 tests and a total of 104 dead. Recently, both had experienced strong exponential growth in both contagion and deaths.

As the UK seems to follow Italy's lead, the latest death figures make the reading particularly grim.

On Wednesday, Italy recorded the highest number of deaths in a day, the staggering 475 deaths. Even China had not recorded such a high number of deaths in a single day. Does that mean that the Italian strategy is not working? It certainly means that we are not yet seeing the peak of the contagion and mortality curve. Even Lombardy, the worst affected area where the blockade was first imposed, is still seeing an increasing number of infections and deaths.

But there is some hope. The province of Lodi, which includes the city of Codogno, where Italy's first COVID-19 case was found, has seen a sharp drop in new cases of the virus. In contrast, nearby Bergamo has almost three times more infections than Lodi. One reason may be that Lodi imposed a total block two weeks before Bergamo. In the fight against the coronavirus, timing is key.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson may want to see the Lodi case and the shocking images of army vehicles taking dozens of dead from Bergamo, as he decides whether and when to impose a blockade on the UK.

Follow Barbara Serra on Twitter: @BarbaraGSerra