8 Red Oak firefighters quarantined while another awaits coronavirus test results – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

8 Red Oak firefighters quarantined while another awaits coronavirus test results

RED OAK, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – Several Red Oak firefighters are quarantined as one of them awaits the results of his coronavirus test.

Fire chief Ben Blanton said one of his men started showing symptoms of illness after reporting to work. He recently traveled out of the country, too.

Now his eight coworkers on the same shift are being monitored.

According to Blanton, neither of them is symptomatic, but since they are the first line of defense in emergency operations, he said they have established things to house them at city facilities until the results return.

The department hopes to avoid further potential contacts and also help protect their families by doing so.

