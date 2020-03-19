6ix9ine received a $ 150 million lawsuit for the 2018 shoot

%MINIFYHTMLdff184a3a8f83532d357a15aac88e17f11% %MINIFYHTMLdff184a3a8f83532d357a15aac88e17f12%

The imprisoned rapper is also sued by his former friend Shane Hardy, who claims that the hitmaker of & # 39; FEFE & # 39; hired Aaron & # 39; Bat & # 39; Young and Jamel & # 39; Mel Murda & # 39; Jones to kill him in January 2018.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine you may have to stay behind bars longer than you expected now. The rapper faces more serious legal problems while serving his prison sentence for his federal organized crime case.

The rapper received a $ 150 million lawsuit from a woman who claims he was wounded in a shooting orchestrated by the jailed star. The woman, who only identifies herself as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claims it was collateral damage in the July 2018 incident.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff was hanging in the courtyard of the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn when several members of 6ix9ine's Nine Trey Bloods were also there to shoot a music video. She alleges that the 23-year-old rapper ordered a blow to the gang members, who were allegedly behind the 6ix9ine kidnapping.

During the shooting, a stray bullet hit the woman's left foot. He also injured his knee and back by falling to the ground. She reportedly suffered injuries that required surgery and physical therapy, and has been treated by a psychologist.

The woman claims that due to injuries, she was unable to continue working at Century 21 and had to give up her dreams to become a police officer. In the documents, she notes that 6ix9ine acknowledged that he is behind the shooting and apologized for it in a public hearing. He also offered to pay her medical bills, but she wants more than that. She is seeking $ 75,000,000 in compensatory damages and $ 75,000,000 in punitive damages.

In response to the lawsuit, 6ix9ine's Dawn Florio says: "It is suspected that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernández, who was never identified as the shooter in his case. The plaintiff did not sue the people involved in his shooting. To be clear Daniel don't shoot him. "

In addition to the $ 150 million lawsuit, 6ix9ine has also been sued by his longtime friend Shane Hardy, who claims that the New York-born star ordered a hit on him. Shane says that he and hitmaker "Gummo" had a dispute over the rapper's gang affiliation with Nine Trey Bloods.

6ix9ine allegedly ordered Aaron "Bat" Young and Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones to kill Shane. According to Shane, on January 19, 2018, the two men fired multiple shots at him and the bullets hit him in the back of the head and neck.

While surviving, Shane claims that he suffered serious physical injuries and great humiliation. You are suing 6ix9ine, along with Aaron and Jamel, for damages. Shane says in the documents that 6ix9ine admitted, under oath in his extortion trial, that he ordered the two men, who are currently in jail for being part of an extortion conspiracy, to shoot him.

However, 6ix9ine's attorney denies this and tells Complex: "Daniel (6ix9ine's real name is Daniel Hernández) never testified under oath that he ordered Aaron Young or Jamel Jones to shoot Shane Hardy. Danny was never charged in that shooting and you don't know Aaron Young. "

In December 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison after testifying against other members of Nine Trey Gangsters. He is expected to be released on August 2.