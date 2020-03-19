56 percent of Californians will become infected with coronavirus; Looking for $ 1B to prepare for a surge – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71711% %MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71712%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom offered a sobering prediction on Thursday about the increase in coronavirus cases reaching the state, projecting that more than half of the state's residents will become infected over an eight-week period .

Newsom issued the stark assessment in a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy hospital ship in the Port of Los Angeles until early September.

%MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71713% %MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71714%

"We project that approximately 56 percent of our population, 25.5 million people, will become infected with the virus over an eight-week period," Newsom said in the letter.

%MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71715% %MINIFYHTMLed65a618edcc23aab7b6d071b1e6f71716%

Newsom said in the letter that California has had 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 44 broadcasts acquired by the news community, a total increase of 21 percent. With the case rate doubling every four days in parts of the state, Newsom projected that some 25.5 million Californians would eventually contract the virus.

A spokesman for the governor later Thursday clarified, saying the 25.5 million cases represented the worst-case scenario without mitigation efforts such as business closings and shelter-in-place orders.

Anticipating the increase in coronavirus patients in California hospitals and the detrimental effects on workers, businesses, and the state economy, Newsom separately sent a letter Thursday to congressional leaders requesting federal assistance to complement efforts to prepare for the state.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, Newsom asked for help in finance public health emergency preparedness and to mitigate losses suffered by small businesses and workers

"Given the advance in the trajectory of this virus and its impacts in our state, I request federal support to purchase and stand up the health care facilities that will be used once the local augmentation capacity in our hospitals and others has been exhausted. existing facilities, "Newsom said. "This includes the activation of state hospitals, the deployment of mobile hospitals, other housing options for social distancing and the acquisition of the necessary products."

Newsom said funds are also needed for testing and treating uninsured people. The state estimates that it needs more than $ 1 billion in initial federal funds to support the coordinated COVID-19 response between state and local authorities.

Newsom also said that the coronavirus pandemic was severely straining the state's safety net for families affected by the cost of living in the state and without federal intervention, these middle-class homes could fall into poverty.

To address those impacts, the Governor requested: