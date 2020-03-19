50 Cent Trolls Nemesis Randall Emmett and LaLa Kent on their postponed wedding

%MINIFYHTML033a4429092760ce9e198f91c625560d11% %MINIFYHTML033a4429092760ce9e198f91c625560d12%

Earlier this week, the stars of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; They announced that they will delay their nuptials until July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening.

When people think that 50 cents he has ended his enmity with "Vanderpump Rules" Partner Randall Emmett Y LaLa Kent, the rapper is reigniting his meat. After learning that their wedding was delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she turned to her Instagram account to comment on it.

In a post now deleted on Wednesday, March 18, the "Power"The creator taunted the couple. By sharing a screenshot from a news article about their postponed nuptials, the Grammy winner wrote in the caption," Anyway, no one was going to this shit. "

Rendall and Lala decided to delay their wedding ceremony earlier this week. "We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening," the couple said in a joint statement. "Obviously we are sad about this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests."

"We have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Security will always be our number one priority," the statement continued.

Fiddy has been fighting with Randall and LaLa after the former accused Randall of owing him $ 1 million. The tension between the two escalated further when Fofty called LaLa "h **", though he later removed the insults on his Instagram page.

The television star, however, allegedly still held a grudge against hit creator "In Da Club." "50 thinks it is funny to fool people and the positive feedback he has received from fans is sufficient motivation and incentive for him not to want to stop soon," said one source. "50 understands that if he can deliver it, he should be able to take it, but he also knows that he will face someone stronger than anything he can throw at him again."