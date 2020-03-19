50 Cent Slams Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's postponed wedding – says no one was going anyway

50 Cent fans know that he and Randall Emmett have not always met face to face. Earlier this week, 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, may have rekindled her feud with the producer and her fiance reality star, Lala Kent, after he shadowed his rescheduled Gram wedding.

Us magazine recently picked up a post by the 44-year-old artist Get Rich or Die Tryin in which he referenced the postponed wedding between the age of 30. Vanderpump Rules alum and Randall, 48. The couple reportedly had to change their wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

50 Cent, in a tweet referring to a media report on his postponed nuptials, wrote: "Anyway, no one was going to this shit." Fans first learned of the postponed wedding during Jax Taylor's live Instagram session on March 17.

The reality star claimed that the couple would have to change their wedding plans for now. Rather than having a lavish wedding as originally planned, he said Randall and Lala are now having an intimate ceremony that is more conducive to the nation's goal of keeping the spread of the coronavirus low.

Jax, 40, wrote in his account that he would go with them to court, adding that everyone was getting married and that no one had to worry. However, the couple later confirmed on page six that they were going to change the date to July.

In a joint statement shared with the aforementioned publication, Randall and Lala informed the public that they were going to postpone the wedding for now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, they had to make the decision out of concern for the safety of other people.

Followers of the couple know that he first asked her to marry in September 2018. It was during his birthday party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Also, in April 2020, Lala shared that she and Randall were getting married. Coincidentally, at the same time that they revealed their plans to get married, Kent and Randall got involved in a dispute with 50 Cent over the debt.

Ad

the Power The actor claimed that Emmett owed him around $ 1 million, and also referred to Lala as an "h * e,quot;.



Post views:

two