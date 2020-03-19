5 hidden Google Maps features you won't find in Waze – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783011% %MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783012%

Google Maps completely changed the way people travel locally and far from home, and it remains one of the most popular apps in the world to this day.

The app is still as easy to use now as it was in the early days, but a ton of new features have been added over the years to further enhance the experience.

Many people simply use the app for basic navigation and to search for nearby POIs, but the app also hides so many great features that people should take advantage of.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The Google Maps application is one of the few applications that practically everyone uses regularly. But it's also an app that hides so many cool features that you might never find unless someone points them out to you. However, that certainly makes sense, since it is an application that most people don't spend a lot of time exploring. Instead, people just search for a destination, navigate to that destination, and then close the app once they arrive. If you spend some time rummaging through Google Maps, you'll find it's an excellent app for much more than just navigating on foot or by car. There are many amazing features hidden in Google Maps, with features that can potentially make your life a lot easier. Of course, these great features will only make your life easier if you know they exist in the first place, that's why we try to share new features as they are added to Google Maps, as well as some existing features that you may not have. know about.

Earlier this week, we told you about a fantastic new Google Maps feature that has gotten even better. It's Live View's augmented reality feature that overlays your environment with important information and even turn-by-turn directions. It's fantastic and you should definitely check it out once it's implemented on your device, if it hasn't already. That nifty AR feature is available to both Android and iPhone users, but today we're going to focus on five great hidden Google Maps features that are available on the iPhone, and you won't find them anywhere in Waze, which is Google's other Popular mapping app that people often use instead of Google Maps.

%MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783013% %MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783014%

If you are an iPhone user with Google Maps installed on your phone, you probably know that the very popular Google Maps application is still better than Apple's built-in maps application in many ways. However, you may not realize that there are some great Google Maps features that you can access on your iPhone without even opening the app.

%MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783015% %MINIFYHTMLb12311b12d5d2e3e8eee1629e2fb783016%

Many iPhone users forget everything about the widget page on their devices. The truth being said, however, it can be incredibly helpful. All you need to do to access is swipe right on your home screen, lock screen, or notification screen. You'll find a number of widgets on that page that provide shortcuts as well as zero access to real-time information. And if you have Google Maps installed on your iPhone, you can scroll to the bottom, tap the "Edit,quot; button and you will see this in your list of available widgets:

The five widgets at the top of that list are automatically available when you install Google Maps, and you probably didn't even know they were there. Plus, they offer quick access to some great features that can make your life that much easier.

Google addresses

The first widget on the list is the Google Directions widget, and it's also the most basic widget available. That said, it is the only Google Maps widget that I personally use more than any other. Instead of opening the Google Maps app on the default screen and fumbling to begin your journey, tap the Google Directions widget to go directly to the navigation screen with your current location already set as your starting point. Just write your destination and go.

Local Google guides

Next in the list of Google Maps iOS widgets is the Google Local Guides widget. It will display the address of your current location along with a thumbnail taken from Google Street View, and you can tap it to open your location on Google Maps. However, if you touch the little arrow in the upper right corner, the widget will expand to reveal your reviewer account along with nearby places you can review. You love tapping at a restaurant or other business and seeing helpful reviews, so why not help others by checking out the establishments you've visited?

Google traffic

After the Google Directions widget, this is my second favorite iPhone widget that Google Maps offers. A quick glance shows your current location on a small map with the famous green, yellow and red lines that indicate the traffic in the surroundings. You'll also see a brief description of nearby traffic conditions, something like "moderate traffic in your area," and you can tap the widget to open the Google Maps app.

Exits from Google Transit

If you travel to and from work or school, the Google Transit Departures widget will be your new best friend. With a quick glance, you can see the next three buses that will arrive at a nearby stop, and there's a second tab that shows the next three trains that are due to arrive. You will also see a note next to each bus or train that shows you exactly how many minutes will pass before it arrives.

Google Travel Times

Last but not least, the Google Travel Times widget is another widget with the potential to be a traveler's best friend. A quick glance will show you exactly how long it will take to get from your current location to your home and work, and you can add or remove any other destination you want. For example, I can see that it would take me almost an hour and a half to get to the BGR offices in New York right now in traffic, so I clearly made the right decision to work from home today.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock