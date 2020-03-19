49ers pledge $ 500,000 to support the San Francisco community amid a coronavirus pandemic

The San Francisco 49ers will donate $ 500,000 to support employees and the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Thursday.

Team president Al Guido announced that the team would make an immediate investment of $ 49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofits in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

"Our collective strength, resilience and mutual compassion will help us get through these unprecedented times," Guido said in a statement. "We are here for you and for all members of our community as we take this challenge head-on and work to overcome it together."

San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo said the 49ers "continue to show their importance to our community during a time of considerable uncertainty.

"Your efforts will help protect vulnerable populations during this crisis. I am grateful for our partnership."

The team follows in the footsteps of NBA stars and teams across the country, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and neighboring Golden State Warriors, who have vowed to help the arena staff.

The year of the NFL league is underway and the game still doesn't appear to be threatened due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the 2020 NFL Draft has already been affected, with the event taking place in Las Vegas. in late April. It is no longer open to the public.