& # 39; The Good Doctor & # 39; and other medical dramas donate masks to hospitals amid shortages

%MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1611% %MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1612%

A B C

& # 39; The Resident & # 39; gives away boxes of personal protective equipment to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while & # 39; Station 19 & # 39; He promises his N95 respirator masks to the Ontario City Fire Department.

Up News Info –

Medical TV dramas, including "The resident"Y"The good doctor"They have donated masks to hospitals and medical centers in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

While production on various shows has closed amid the global health crisis, many of the sets have donated masks, gloves, and gowns from their wardrobe departments to true health professionals facing shortages.

%MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1613% %MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1614%

Fox's "The Resident" delivered boxes of personal protective equipment to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, with Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital, writing on Instagram: "Thank you for this incredibly generous donation from #PPE of your set, including the dresses, masks, gloves and everything our healthcare workers need to provide safe care to our community during # COVID19 ".

%MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1615% %MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1616%

<br />

Filming in Vancouver, Canada, ABC's "The Good Doctor" also plans to donate the cast's personal protective equipment to area hospitals, Fox News reported, and "Grey's Anatomy" cleave "Station 19"He has promised his N95 respirator masks to the Ontario City Fire Department.

Hospitals face shortages due to the influx of coronavirus cases and since much of the equipment is manufactured in China. The country has increased production of masks since it faced a similar shortage, as Covid-19 exploded in Wuhan City, China, in December (19).

Globally, more than 219,700 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, resulting in a death toll of more than 8,900 since the outbreak began.