& # 39; Quarantine shame & # 39;: United States navigates radical new social norms

The president of the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce saw little inconvenience in attending a small dinner at a local restaurant to boost business and bringing together other leaders to discuss how to help Asian-American restaurants devastated by the coronavirus.

That was, at least, until he posted it on Instagram. The comments were quick from people who were horrified that Winkle was promoting a meeting, even a small one, as COVID-19 broke out and entire cities were urged to isolate themselves.

"I started getting some messages that said, 'Hey, why are you trying to spread the virus?' And I said, 'It's a small event, and they all washed their hands and had disinfectant on the tables, "Winkle said. from the dinner held on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona. “My thinking is always about the economy. Imagine when all these businesses close. That's a completely different problem. "

The "quarantine shame," which calls out to those who do not comply with the rules of social distancing, is part of a surprising new reality for Americans who must navigate a rapidly evolving world of social norms in the COVID-19 era. . As schools close and shelter orders in place spread across the US. In the USA, the division between those who strictly practice self-isolation and those who are still trying to resemble a normal life has never been clearer. To complicate matters: What was socially acceptable even 48 hours ago may now be taboo, as government officials compete to contain the virus with ever-expanding circles of social isolation.

"The time matrix seems to be changing. I have never known several days to pass so slowly and see the collective conscience move more and more in one direction from day to day, "said Paula Flakser, who lost her job as a bartender when the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California closed this week.

For those who must go to work, the gap is also widening.

Steve Diehl, considered an essential employee at his job in a warehouse near Chicago, wears a mask to work because a family member has a compromised immune system. You are terrified of catching the new coronavirus or passing it on to your loved one at home.

Diehl posted a sign at the warehouse entrance asking people to put on masks that were provided "to protect the immunocompromised family," but several coworkers did not wear them, he said. One of them coughed into his hand while standing next to Diehl's desk, and then he started to touch things on his desk with the same hand.

"That infuriated me a lot," said Diehl, who posted a photo of himself in a mask on Twitter. "And when I made a comment about it, they ignored it."

Others who are trying to juggle working from home while caring for children who are also at home are making smaller, more mundane decisions that nonetheless provide shocking responses, or even reprimands, from co-workers, friends, and even family members. Is it okay to go out for coffee? Can you allow your children to go to the playground? What about sending children to daycare, which is still the only lifeline in many states that have closed schools?

Flakser, the woman who lost her bartender job, said she was upset by the hundreds of people who flocked to her small hometown of Bishop, California, from Los Angeles and other major cities to vacation the moment schools closed. The 42-year-old climber posted angry posts about the crowds on Facebook and was quoted in an online climbing magazine, Thundercling.

So many people descended on a climbing spot called Happy Boulders over the weekend that lines of people walked towards the narrow canyon. The routes to the top mean that dozens of people were grabbing the same handles on the rock over and over again, possibly spreading germs, he said.

"When people in urban areas are escaping, they are escaping to vulnerable areas that have incredibly limited medical resources, and she felt quite empowered and selfish," she said in a telephone interview. "It feels like a great first world privilege knocking on our door."

By Wednesday, the crowd had dwindled, possibly due to the article and social media posts, but "this weekend will be the real barometer," Flakser said.

Their concerns echo those who beat up St. Patrick's Day revelers who flooded bars in Chicago and New Orleans and those who called college students who have been to the beaches over spring break. An Instagram video of hundreds of partygoers on a "booze cruise,quot; in the Bahamas sparked comments calling for a boycott of the company that organized it.

Some of the strong online reactions to these crowd-size violations are likely due to the fact that authorities would be hard-pressed to enforce the new rules and rely on a social compact to keep everyone safe. In Oregon, for example, restaurants that continue to provide food service would only face a low-level misdemeanor, and social shame is much more effective.

Jeff Carreras, owner of Tracey's original Irish Channel Bar in New Orleans, said he faced similar scathing criticism of the crowds that gathered outside his bar on Saturday. People on Facebook accused him of making money regardless of growing warnings about the dangers of crowds during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A poster, Claire Hassig, said on the bar page that her 70-year-old mother had to pass to get to her car and was harassed by "drunk idiots with zero respect for social estrangement or safety."

Carreras said he kept the crowd inside below its 250 capacity and did not install the usual outside bar, but crowds still formed. It was the bar's idea that the police separated them when their staff couldn't, he said.

"There is no way to attract, encourage the public to go out and spread a virus as bad as it is," he said. "We did everything we were asked to do."

Those horrified by the behavior of some of their fellow Americans have welcomed the crackdown this week from many state and local governments that are adding daily to lists of closings and bans.

Bars in a popular part of Portland, Oregon, were busy on Friday and Saturday nights, but are now dark after Governor Kate Brown banned all food service at food establishments and bars across the state.

Alec Bhurke, who wrote an angry Facebook post about the weekend crowds, said most people probably just need that kind of guidance from authorities to recognize the severity of the crisis.

"People don't understand … the implications of what even a single day has on the body count (of the virus) at this stage," he said Wednesday. "But people should know better, and they should do better."

Winkle, meanwhile, has reexamined his approach to social distancing since the weekend event.

"I get it and I understand where they come from," he said. "I definitely took it very seriously and thought maybe it's time to start slowing things down."

Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans and Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.

