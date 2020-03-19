& # 39; Bali will die & # 39;: fears for the future in the tourist center of Indonesia | Coronavirus pandemic news

Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia will suspend its visa policy by arriving for a month starting Friday to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus in the archipelago.

The measure will effectively shut down the country's tourism industry, bringing the same economic pain that is already spreading through Rome, Singapore, Barcelona and other destinations that were once magnets for tourists.

But on the Indonesian seaside resort of Bali, where more than three-quarters of the economy is linked to tourism, the de facto border closure could prove catastrophic for the population of 4.2 million people.

"From our research, we know that about 80 percent of Bali's GDP is based on tourism," said Ross Taylor, president of the Indonesian Institute, a group of foreign policy experts at Monash University in Melbourne.

In the past 15 years, young people have moved to tourist areas in search of work, while, at the same time, their parents have sold their paddy fields to developers.

"There has been a great transition in which almost everyone has put all their eggs in the tourist basket," added Taylor. "The result of removing that would be catastrophic.

"In most Western countries, households have some financial cushion. But in Bali, most people earn just a couple of hundred dollars a month. They live day by day or month by month. If they lose their jobs , they will have nothing to turn to. "

The bustling Kuta beach is now deserted (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

Hasrat Aceh, one of the thousands of hospitality workers on the island who have already been placed on vacation or unpaid leave, puts it most harshly: "Without tourists, Bali will die."

Cracks starting to appear

During the past few weeks, Bali has proven to be particularly resilient to the global decline in tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the disease first emerged in China in January, the number of foreigners visiting Bali actually increased by 3 percent compared to the same month the year before, according to data from Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Foreign arrivals fell 20 percent last month, following a Feb. 5 ban on tourists who had been to China in the past 14 days.

But with no reported COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, 400,000 tourists from Australia, Russia, South Korea, India, Japan, and more than 100 countries headed to Bali. In the first 12 days of March, another 114,000 foreigners arrived.

Hilary Faverman, an American who arrived in Bali two weeks ago with her young family, explained why she did not want to postpone the trip. "We were already abroad and we are healthy people, without risk," he said. "Actually, right now we feel safer in Bali. We are more concerned about having our children exposed to the hysteria that has gripped the West. No one here is panicking or hoarding food."

But cracks in the armor began to appear last week when Indonesia reported its first COVID-19-related death: a 52-year-old British woman who died while isolated in a private hospital in Bali. As of March 18, 17 people died and 227 were infected with COVID-19 in Indonesia, although experts from other countries have always worried that the actual number is likely to be much higher.

Despite the effect of the coronavirus on tourism, people in Bali are trying to maintain a positive outlook (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera)

Tourists and expats are leaving Bali en masse for fear that the airport will close and they will be trapped on the island for weeks or even months.

"I have decided to leave," said Camilla Cahill, a British tourist. "It is not about wanting to leave or stay. My community of friends here is leaving. If I get sick, I don't think there is anyone left to call here. In the UK, I will have my family and my support system."

Australia's Karma Voice wrote on a Facebook page for expatriates in Bali: "With heavy hearts and tears, I just booked a ticket home after reading a trustworthy news article saying Australia recommends that citizens leave home since they are not sure if they will, I need to close the borders soon. I have some health problems that if I get sick I would not want to occupy the hospital space instead of the local ones ".

Without plan B

Hasrat Aceh, who normally works as a butler in a luxury villa, now works as a motorcycle rider with Grab, a popular Indonesian ridesharing app.

"People in Bali don't complain. If we have a problem, we try to fix it," he said.

But for the 170,000 Balinese living on less than $ 2 a day, there is no Plan B, said Ariyo Irhamna, a poverty economist at the Institute for Development of Economy and Finance in Jakarta.

"Many people will lose their jobs because there will be no tourists. But it will impact the poorest people the most," he said. "What we are hearing is that the central Jakarta government may not be able to help them. They are focusing on incentives for investors and the business community."

Solemen Indonesia, a charity that supports 2,340 people with physical and mental disabilities in Bali, says the most vulnerable in society are already at great risk.

Traffic has disappeared from the regularly busy streets of Seminyak (Ian Neubauer / Al Jazeera) (Al Jazeera)

"Most of our funding comes from the hospitality industry. How can we help people if we don't have money?" said Robert Epstone, the British founder of the charity. "It will be potentially catastrophic if all of our funds are withdrawn because it is all that thousands of people in Bali have to defend against hunger."

The Balinese have experienced economic calamities repeatedly in memory: the Indonesian riots of 1988, the Bali bombings of 2002 and 2005, the global financial crisis in 2009 and the Mount Agung volcanic eruption in 2017. On each occasion, tourists fled only to come back in even bigger numbers.

After all, there is much to love about the so-called Island of the Gods: dreamy landscapes, luxurious amenities, friendly locals, and one of the most unique and best-preserved classic cultures on Earth.

But this time, some fear that things are different.

"I was in Bali four days after the bombings. There was still a lot of anxiety, people worried that it would happen again, but then life returned to normal and a way could be found," said Taylor of the Institute of Indonesia.

"But this is not a normal problem. No one knows how bad things will get in Bali or how long it will last, or how it will affect the countries that tourists come from. If you can't even see the problem clearly, how can you Find a way out?